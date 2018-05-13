Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >   PRE-ELECTION GATHERING – CONVIVIO ELECTORAL 2018 

 PRE-ELECTION GATHERING – CONVIVIO ELECTORAL 2018 

By   /  May 13, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

PRE-ELECTION GATHERING – CONVIVIO ELECTORAL 2018 – to talk about election-related issues and share information and resources in preparation for the June 5 primary election.  This is a non-partisan educational event with the purpose of fostering dialogue and sharing resources regarding candidates and propositions focused on North County . We want to disseminate as much educational information as possible to help new VOTERS and their families learn where to find educational materials and how to connect with local resources.

You are welcome to bring a healthy snack to share.

Also, if you are part of an educational organization and would like to set up an informational table, please contact Selena at sarellano@csusm.edu.

EVENT DETAILS

We look forward to seeing you and your friends.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 13, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 13, 2018 @ 9:34 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Mother’s Day Trivia and Traditions

Read More →