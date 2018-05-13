PRE-ELECTION GATHERING – CONVIVIO ELECTORAL 2018 – to talk about election-related issues and share information and resources in preparation for the June 5 primary election. This is a non-partisan educational event with the purpose of fostering dialogue and sharing resources regarding candidates and propositions focused on North County . We want to disseminate as much educational information as possible to help new VOTERS and their families learn where to find educational materials and how to connect with local resources.

You are welcome to bring a healthy snack to share.

Also, if you are part of an educational organization and would like to set up an informational table, please contact Selena at sarellano@csusm.edu.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Convivio Electoral

Date: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Time: 5-8pm

Location: Centro Universidad Popular (1234 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92083, Suite 100)

Language: Spanglish

We look forward to seeing you and your friends.