Practice Earthquake Safety by Joining ShakeOut

Last month, two strong and deadly earthquakes shook Mexico killing more than 460 people. Those disasters serve as a tragic reminder to everyone of how unpredictable earthquakes can be and the importance of disaster preparedness, and knowing what to do before, during and after a significant earthquake. Having a plan, disaster supplies and practicing your response with your family could mean escaping serious harm.

The County of San Diego’s Office of Emergency Services urges everyone to register to participate in the biggest earthquake drill in U.S. history on October 19 at 10:19 a.m. at ShakeOut.org.

On Thursday, more than 9.8 million people in California and 14 other states will drop, cover and hold on under a desk or table, or sit against an interior wall away from glass and heavy furniture, to practice their earthquake response. So far, 850,000 San Diego County residents have registered for the drill this year.

The ShakeOut drill can be conducted in as little as 90 seconds.

Learn what to do during an earthquake, and then walk around your home and secure furniture and wall hangings to prevent items from falling over during intense shaking and injuring someone.

Drill tips and information resources are available on the ShakeOut website. Free family disaster plan templates are also available on ReadySanDiego.org in multiple languages. The templates include a list of important items to assemble in your disaster emergency kit.