Powerful Drama Takes Stage Written by San Diego Raised Playwright

TR Robertson …. “Roz & Ray”, currently on stage at the Lyceum Theatre presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, is a powerful drama that touches on the early beginnings of the AIDS crisis in the United States as it affected hemophiliac patients in the 1970’s & 1980’s. Award winning, San Diego raised playwright, Karen Hartman, uses personal real-life experiences involving her father to weave an emotional story about the father of hemophiliac twins and their relationship with a passionate, dedicated doctor assisting them in their struggles with this potentially debilitating and deadly medical issue. “Roz & Ray” is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, founding Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre and a former Artistic Associate of San Diego Repertory.

Hartman’s father, Gary L. Hartman, was a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Children’s Hospital in the 1970’s thru 1990’s. Children’s is now called Rady Children’s Hospital. Hartman assisted with the treatment of hemophiliac patients using Factor VIII, a blood clotting treatment. At the time, in the late 1960’s, Factor VIII was a medical breakthrough allowing these patients to stop the constant visits to hospitals and intravenous transfusions. Thousands of hemophiliacs were treated with good results until 1982, when studies began to show the possibility of the disease of AIDS found in users of Factor VIII. Nearly 90% of Americans with severe hemophilia, an estimated 10,000 people, became infected with AIDS in the 1980’s when blood and plasma donations in the U.S. were not properly screened for HIV.

As Karen Hartmen would discover, her father had more than one encounter with patients he had treated, unknowingly using Factor VIII, that was tainted from infected blood donors. She would use this scenario in creating the situation surrounding her play, “Roz & Ray”. The play takes place in a series of stages spanning the years 1976 to 1991. Ray meets Dr. Roz in 1976 as she is treating his twin sons, Ray-Ray and Mikey. The twins are hemophiliac patients and Dr. Roz explains to Ray, the twin’s father, about a new drug, Factor VIII, which can reduce the number of hospital visits and help with blood clotting. Over the next few years, Ray and Roz will develop more than a doctor-father of patient’s relationship, until Dr. Roz begins to find out about a series of studies that are sheading new light, in a horrible way, on Factor VIII and blood supplies. Over the next few years, Ray’s life will be turned upside down as he deals with sons who might have the AIDS virus. His life will also collide with Dr. Roz when his biggest fear comes to fruition.

Throughout the play, 1991 will be a critical year. Ray will step out of the others years, throughout the play, to vent his reactions to what has happened in 1991. Playing the role of Dr. Roz is veteran actress Carla Harting. She has appeared in several SD Rep plays as well as a number of other roles in San Diego County. Playing Ray is another SD Rep veteran, Steven Lone. He has also performed in numerous plays in San Diego and is a former Craig Noel Award nominee. Both of these actors bring a tremendous passion, sensitivity and emotion to their roles. This play touches on a number of issues, some political and some stereotypical, some maddening and some very hard to understand.

The one hour and thirty minute play, with no intermission, takes the audience through many highs and lows. You will also learn a great deal about the history surrounding the treatment of hemophiliacs at this time, the stigma that surrounded people suffering from this disease, and most importantly, the role pharmaceutical companies played in developing treatments and covering up critical findings as they surfaced. As Ray says, these companies “made money off of the disease”. Once recalls went out for Factor VIII and tainted blood supplies, the play implies that these same pharmaceutical companies would be guilty of selling the recalled items to other countries.

This is a very sensitive and emotional play. There is some “language” in the play, nothing you should not be able to handle. Playwright Karen Hartman has won the 2016 Edgerton New Play Prize as well as a number of other awards. She is a San Diego born native who attended La Jolla High School and wrote her first play, at age 16, while in high school. Karen attended Yale School of Drama and many of her plays deal with a wide range of social issues. Her current projects include “Good Faith” for Yale Repertory Theater, “Alice Bliss” for Playwrights Horizons and a musical, “Waterfall”, which takes place between World War I & II.

“Roz & Ray” is produced by the San Diego Repertory Theatre, performed at the Lyceum Theatre at 79 Horton Plaza. Tickets range from $38-$65 and can be purchased at www.sdrep.org or call 619-544-1000. Next up for SD Rep will be the comedy, “Hand to God”.