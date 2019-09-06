Power of a Story Veterans Forum–September 23 at CSUSM

San Marcos, CA — Supervisor Desmond is co-hosting this with The County of San Diego, Cal State San Marcos, and Veteran Crisis Outreach Initiative (VCO) along with co-sponsors and other collaborators. In addition to a panel discussion of Veterans with impactful stories and networking opportunities, we will have resources and service providers onsite to inform attendees of helpful resources and information from the community. Also, attached is the flyer with more information that you can share with your networks.

Intention of The Power of a Story: “Building Resiliency for Veterans through Community and Conversations”: To produce a safe and supportive space for a panel of veterans to share their stories of trauma, mental health, suicide, resiliency, and growth as it relates to military service and transition to better inform and equip attendees and others around their interactions with Veterans who struggle with mental health related issues and conditions. The Power of a Story brings healing and hope to our Military Personnel, our Veterans and their Family Members. This forum will provide opportunities for Veterans to share their stories of trauma and post traumatic growth, providing attendees with insight and understanding for our Veterans.

Intended Audience Members:

– College students, Faculty, Staff & Administrators

– Community members, Military and Veteran supporters

– Professionals in fields such as mental health, public health, counseling, medical fields, higher education, social work, sociology, psychology, nursing, law enforcement, emergency response, judicial representatives, political representatives, and other attendees who will hear first-hand from Veterans to learn more about their transition successes and barriers

Community Co-Sponsors:

Global Inspirational Speakers

Scripps Health

SDG&E

MCRD Museum Foundation

County of San Diego, Health and Human Services

Ticket Information:

– CSUSM Students: FREE (Online Ticket Reservations Required)

– Veterans/Military Service Members: FREE (Online Ticket Reservations Required)

– Community: $10

– CSUSM Faculty/Staff/Alumni: $5

Tickets are available through our CSUSM Arts & Lectures event page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-a-story-tickets-67792506211