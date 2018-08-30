Poway On Stage

From the foot-stomping, chart-topping hits of country music super star Clay Walker, to the sweeping, breathtaking journey of Mystic India, September at Poway OnStage delivers two must-see performances.

Clay Walker

With Special Guest: Anna Vaus

Friday, September 14th at 8 p.m.

Mystic India – Be Swept Away by the Exotic Sights and Sounds of India

Friday, September 28th at 8 p.m.

Special Offer: Subscribe and Save! Take 20% off when you purchase five or more shows.

Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation

15498 Espola Rd. – Poway, CA 92064 – www.PowayOnStage.org

Phone: (858) 668-4798 – Box Office: (858) 748-0505Po