Portland Cello Project At California Center for the Arts

California Center for the Arts, Escondido presents Portland Cello Project on Sunday, January 22, 2017, California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Tickets for the shgow: $30-$45/ 7:30 pm

“Before this recent Portland Cello Project concert, I’m not sure that I’d truly realized how important live performances

can be in helping you appreciate music.” –TIME “It doesn’t get much more genre-crossing than this” –MTV.com “This indie orchestra gives classical music a jolt of energy.” –SPIN

Escondido, CA — California Center for the Arts, Escondido is proud to present the Portland Cello Project on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 7:30 pm in the Center Theater. Portland Cello Project has wowed audiences all over the country with their genre-bending performances, infusing the classical cello with an unforgettable modern twist as they cover songs by Radiohead, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and more. Interviews and hi-res images are available upon request.

Over the past decade, Portland Cello Project has built a reputation for reinventing contemporary perceptions of the cello, blurring musical lines and covering a diverse range of genres. The ensemble performs on just about any stage, from unconventional venues like loading docks in NYC and punk rock clubs to more traditional stages like A Prairie Home Companion and symphony halls. No two shows are alike as their performances draw from a repertoire that includes more than 1,000 compositions. Their on-stage setup ranges from the simple 4 – 6 cellos to the all out epic 12 cellos playing with full choirs, winds, horns and numerous percussion players.

Portland Cello Project has consistently worked to build bridges between different musical communities through collaboration with myriad artists and educational and community outreach at schools and universities around the country. Since its beginning days in 2006, the group has absorbed an all-star team of Portland cellists (including artists such as Skip vonKuske, Diane Chaplin,Nancy Ives, and Kevin Jackson). Musical collaborators have included The Dandy Warhols, Garrison Keillor, Trampled By Turtles, Corin Tucker, Laura Veirs, Thao with the Get Down Stay Down, and cellists Maya Beiser, Ben Sollee and Zoe Keating.

Celebrate 10 incredible years of Portland Cello Project at the Center on January 22, 2017!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.