Pop-Up Art Exhibition

A Duet Featuring Artists Victoria Evans-Cracknell and Redin Winter



San Diego, CA – A new exhibition featuring emerging artists Victoria Cracknell and Redin Winter occurs on October 12, at Ashton Gallery/Art on 30th in San Diego, California. The exhibition includes 40 original acrylics and mixed media by the two artists. The paintings range in size and form, from pure abstraction to semi-abstract art works that harken to figures and landscapes.



The exhibition “Abstract – A Duet” features two distinct artistic voices. Victoria Cracknell’s paintings are filled with depth and color through her process of applying multiple color-filled glazes. Redin Winter’s paintings focus on juxtaposing brushwork — soft blends alongside bold brush marks. Like a duet, these two defined voices come together for an abstract exhibition that will not want to be missed. The two artists met in an abstract art class led by their mentors Kirsten Ide and Kate Ashton.

Bermudian, Victoria Evans-Cracknell is an artist based in Oceanside, CA. She is a retired graphic designer, with a career in marketing communications. Working in acrylics and mixed media, her primary focus incorporates thin layers of glazes; melding texture and subject into pools of penetrating light with serene compositions. Asked about her process and the art exhibition, Cracknell says, “painting is a way to escape the illusion of time and return to the unity and clarity of life.” In the process, she has found that sweet spot. The merger between object, and imagination.



Redin Winter is a San Diego-based artist specializing in abstracts and semi-abstract landscapes. Influenced by many years in theatrical practice, Redin’s artwork is process driven using abstracted forms to push past representational limitations and cling to expression through multi-layered distorted perspectives. She considers each painting to be a life moment caught on canvas; built one intuitive layer at a time with complex and messy choices made along the way.



Reception Date: Saturday, 12 October 2019 – Art and reception: 5 to 8 PM Ashton Gallery/Art on 30th– 4434 30 Street, San Diego, CA 92116