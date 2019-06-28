Oceanside Public Library Events

“OCEANSIDE: THE MAKING OF A RESORT CITY” HISTORICAL PRESENTATION AT THE LIBRARY

The Oceanside Historical Society will present a free historical program on Saturday, June 29 at 1:30 pm. The program is hosted by the Oceanside Public Library and will be held in the Oceanside Public Library Community Rooms at 330 North Coast Highway.

Enjoy historic images from the Oceanside Historical Society photo collection ranging from the 1880s to the 1980s. Historian and President Kristi Hawthorne will provide a commentary on how Oceanside aspired to be a resort city from its inception in 1883. From the paved Strand, historic Pier, beach amphitheater, a California Mission, and a small craft harbor, Oceanside has so much to offer residents and visitors alike.

This free event is open to the public and made possible by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.



POLYNESIAN PARADISE DANCERS

Aloha! The Oceanside Public Library presents the Polynesian Paradise Dancers on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Avenue. Stop by for a fun and educational journey across the Pacific Ocean and learn about the wonders of the Polynesian Islands. Each Island has its own language and culture, but they share in the spirit of Aloha, telling their story through dance. Children of all ages can enjoy watching this traditional and beautiful art form, and they might learn some Hula moves themselves! This event is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website atwww.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.