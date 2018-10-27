Poll Workers Still Needed as Election Day Nears

Bilingual poll workers fluent in English and one or more of the following languages are needed in these cities and neighborhoods:

Arabic: El Cajon

Korean: Carmel Valley, UCSD, UTC

Chinese: Carlsbad, Clairemont, Downtown, Escondido, Linda Vista, Middle Town, Mission Hills, Mira Mesa, Normal Heights, North Park, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Rolando Redwood, Scripps/Pomerado, Serra Mesa, UTC, Vista

Filipino: Bonita, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Eastlake, El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Imperial Beach, National City, Nestor, Otay, Spring Valley, Southeastern San Diego, Vista

Spanish: Bonita, Chula Vista, Eastlake, Imperial Beach, National City, Otay, Southeastern San Diego

Vietnamese: Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Chollas Park, Chula Vista, City Heights, Encanto, Clairemont, Eastlake, El Cajon, Encinitas, Encanto, Escondido, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Lakeside, Lemon Grove, Linda Vista, Mira Mesa, Montezuma, Normal Heights, Oceanside, Otay Ranch, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Rolando Redwood, San Carlos, San Marcos, Scripps/Pomerado, Serra Mesa, Chula Vista, San Ysidro, UTC, Vista

Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment. Those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned specifically to provide language assistance to voters, according to the county.

Poll workers must be registered voters in California or must be permanent residents in the United States and have transportation to their assigned polling location. They will also need access to the internet to complete an online training and attend a two-hour class.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Prospective poll workers can apply online at sdvote.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email Pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.