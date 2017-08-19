The Plumber – Thomas Calabrese

(Leaks Fixed…Work Guaranteed)

Thomas Calabrese… The two stage KN-17 Intercontinental ballistic missile was positioned on the Tonghae portable launching pad in North Korea. Kim Jong-un, the delusional leader of this rogue country had his rotund body positioned directly behind the engineers operating the controls while focusing his attention on the giant television screen on the wall. This latest missile launch would be the most threatening of all that had preceded it and send an unmistakable message to the world that North Korea had the capabilities to attack anywhere in America, especially California. The KN-17 would splash down three hundred miles due west of Camp Pendleton and the United States would have no choice, but to respond or back down and be perceived as weak to the rest of the world. The pre –launch checklist was going perfectly and the North Korean team was totally confident about its success.

Fifty acres of avocado and citrus trees surrounded a twenty thousand square foot building on a private estate in Fallbrook, California and kept it totally hidden from view from the road. Two hundred solar panels were on a rotating pedestal and positioned on the side of a hill and tracked the movement of the sun to generate maximum power while ten commercial lithium batteries stored five thousand kilowatts weekly. Two natural gas generators served as an emergency back-up and there were several levels of security on the building that included; heat sensors, security cameras, electrical fence, keypad with a nine number pass code and an optic scan. On the roof of the building were ten antennas that monitored hundreds of communication satellites circling above the earth.

Steve Wyatt had hacked into the North Korean computer network and missile system several months earlier and was monitoring their military activity on a continuous basis. He was prepared for this launch and his innovative software program was designed to intercept instructions from ground control, then send a different set of coordinates to the guidance system of the missile then send confirmation back to ground control without anybody detecting that he was in the middle of the transmission. Steve had the capability to take control of the missile, but that would have only alerted the North Koreans that they had been hacked and it might motivate them to fire their 15,000 artillery pieces at Seoul, South Korea as another option. This way, they could review their calculations a thousand times and never find an error. It would be a different version of insanity; The North Koreans would be doing the right thing over and over, but still get the wrong results.

The launch went perfectly and the missile was right on course, until suddenly it splashed down one hundred miles from its launch site into the Sea of Japan. Kim Jong-un screamed in anger and the engineers quivered in fear and wondered which one of them would be executed for the glaring failure.

Steve was born on Camp Pendleton and was the only child of William and Janet Wyatt. His father was a career Marine and earned the nickname of ‘Wildman’ for his ferocity in leading his men in numerous combat operations. William Wyatt served under General James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis and the enemy was in for trouble when they came up against the ‘Mad Dog’ and the ‘Wildman.’

William Wyatt first knew that his son had been blessed with a special gift when he saw him disassembling an old microwave oven with a butter knife when he was only four years old. By the time Steve was five years old, he was already into the basics of robotics, building remote control cars and planes. William Wyatt never discouraged his son from being the best that he could be and they sat down at every opportunity to discuss everything from military strategy to human behavior so that Steve got a well- rounded upbringing and a code to live by.

“You have a gift, son and you need to make sure that nobody ever finds out what you’re capable of,” William Wyatt explained, “It will not only place you in harm’s way, but others as well, understand?”

“Yes sir,” Steve replied.

William Wyatt was constantly amazed at how fast his son’s technical skills developed and he considered it his sworn duty that Steve had every practical skill necessary to take care of himself. When he wasn’t deployed Colonel Wyatt and Steve practiced; martial arts, ran the obstacle course, shot at the target range ,practiced urban warfare at the paintball park, swam laps regularly at the fourteen area pool or did rough water swimming in the ocean. During high school, Steve struggled to maintain his subterfuge of mediocrity when everything in him screamed to excel and show the world what he was capable of, but his father encouraged him to restraint himself and focus on the big picture. One of the core values that William Wyatt instilled in his son was a fierce sense of patriotism so when Steve graduate from high school, he joined the Corps and served in an infantry unit for six years with three combat deployments.

After his discharge, Steve finally unleashed his abilities to their full potential. Remembering what his father told him about secrecy he found a way to make a lucrative living working strictly on the deep or dark web and was known only as the ‘Plumber.’ When HBO was hacked and confidential e-mails were taken, Steve tracked down the perpetrators and recovered the stolen files. He obliterated their entire worldwide criminal network with malware that corrupted their operating systems, data files, hard drives, boot sectors and the systems of their accomplices.

Colonel William Wyatt retired from the Marine Corps and moved to Couer d ‘Alene, Idaho with his wife and not even Steve’s mother knew what he actually did for a living. William Wyatt called his son on a special encrypted phone that was developed by Steve to prevent anyone from listening in on their conversations.

“Hi Steve, how are you doing?” William Wyatt asked.

“Good, how about you and mom?” Steve replied.

“We’re doing fine…remember Major Simon Bronson?”

“He was your executive officer when you were with Fifth Marines. They lived next to us at San Luis Rey housing, he had a son, Lucas that was three years older than me and a daughter, Courtney, we used to call her Court and she was three months years younger than me. I…

“I get it, you remember,” William Wyatt interrupted, “Simon stayed in the Corps after I retired.”

“Made it all the way up to three star general,” Steve added, “He had a very illustrious career.”

“Then I’m sure that you know where he’s at now,” William Wyatt said.

“National Security Advisor,” Steve replied.

“This administration recently imposed severe economic sanctions on North Korea,” William Wyatt said, “but while that will put immense pressure on Kim Jong-un, it also just gives unscrupulous people in our government an opportunity to get very rich helping North Korea and its partners circumvent those sanctions.”

“Simon Bronson is getting close to finding out who these people are and they need to take him down before he does,” Steve surmised.

“Why is that whenever I call you, you’re always two steps ahead of me?” William Wyatt asked.

“Untrue, I like to think that we’re just on the same wave length,” Steve answered, “I’ve been doing some work on Korea so it won’t be that big a deal to expand my search parameters a little bit.”

“One more thing,” William Wyatt started.

“Yeah,”

“Don’t you want to guess,” William Wyatt asked.

“I do, but I’ll resist the temptation,” Steve replied.

“Courtney is in the Navy and flying jets out of North Island. General Bronson is worried that they may use her as leverage against him.”

“I have her on my radar,” Steve promised.

“This isn’t going to interfere with any other projects that you have going on right now, is it?” William Wyatt asked.

“I can chew gum and walk at the same time, “Steve added, “beside wasn’t it you that said, people always make time for what is important to them?”

“I wasn’t sure that you were listening,” William Wyatt said.

“I’m always listening, especially to you dad, Semper Fi,” Steve responded.

“Semper Fi, son.”

Steve would have found out about General Bronson’s predicament in due time, but his father’s call expedited his involvement and that was a good thing. It took less than twenty four hours for Steve to find the trail that he was looking for and now that he was locked on to it, he was going to follow it wherever it led. The web of deceit didn’t baffle or surprise Steve because he had been deciphering complex conspiracies and schemes ever since he started working on the deep web. In some cases it was the bold arrogance of the perpetrators that led to their downfall. They mistakenly assumed that if they covered their tracks with layers of incompetent bureaucracies, it would allow them to use plausible deniability if they were ever caught. That would be a reasonable and effective safeguard except when the ‘Plumber’ was involved.

The newest sanctions on North Korea were very strict and would have a devastating effect on their already struggling economy, but what most people would have never guessed was that the rapid rise of opioid addiction in the United States and the North Korean nuclear program were intricately connected, like rattlesnakes and poisonous venom.

The North Koreans were manufacturing Fentanyl, one of the most potent opioids in existence and shipping it in mass amounts to the Mexican cartels for distribution. This served two purposes; it generated billions of dollars for the rogue regime and caused the death of thousands of Americans in the process. Since this was an illegal operation, many people were getting bribes for looking the other way and Steve knew that this newest wave of sanctions would only encourage Kim Jong-un to increase his pharmaceutical production.

Steve found out when the next delivery of Fentanyl left North Korea and made the appropriate arrangements. The Liberian freighter was intercepted by a group of highly skilled mercenaries when it was forty miles from its destination in Ensenada. The skilled operatives dumped the entire shipment into the ocean then were airlifted out by helicopter.

There were several high ranking officials in customs, border patrol and the CIA as well as three Senators and four Congressmen involved in the scheme. Steve determined their exact participation by running a special investigative software program that cross-checked their financial records with their positions of authority. When the numbers did not add up, he went to the next level of his investigation.

Retired General Simon Bronson was accused of mishandling classified information and sexual misconduct with a subordinate. It was a total smear campaign and Steve was not going to let a good man and a family friend be destroyed for doing his duty so he flew his private jet out of Carlsbad airport to Washington D.C.

He was waiting at the apartment of the young female Marine officer when she arrived, “I’ll get right to the point. I know that the charges against General Bronson are false and that you were pressured to make them.”

The young female Marine was flustered and stammered a denial, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Steve handed the young woman a large manila envelope with instructions and the name of the official who had pressured her to lie and twenty thousand dollars in cash, “Go away…I’ve booked you a suite at a resort under an alias, but if you stick to this false narrative, I’ll take you down with the rest of them. Leave and I promise that I will save your career and your reputation. Don’t disgrace yourself and the uniform,” Steve disappeared into the night without waiting for her reply.

Naval Air Station, North Island, The F-18 Super Hornet landed and rolled to a stop. Lt. Commander Courtney Bronson exited the cockpit and talked to her flight crew for a couple minutes then headed into the hangar. When she got inside, she sat down and pulled out her cellphone. There was a message from on it; Love you…be careful, Dad.

The NSA supposedly collects billions of records daily from Americans’ phone conversations and e-mails, but their system of collection paled in comparison to Steve’s state of the art software program. When he intercepted the message, Don’t kill her, just beat her bad enough to put her in the hospital, Steve knew its origin and destination and took the appropriate actions.

When Courtney Bronson left her condo in Coronado for her customary zero six hundred morning run along the Silver Strand State beach, two men were waiting for her in a carpet cleaning van at the corner. They heard a loud banging against the side of the van and stuck their head out the windows to investigate. A hooded individual was lying face down on the top of the van and he rolled to his right and shot the man sticking his head out of the passenger window then quickly rolled to the left and shot the driver. Both men were killed instantly as the man quickly jumped down and pushed the men’s heads into the van, to hide them from view and then ran off just before Courtney came down the sidewalk. She entered the beach area through an access path and continued with her run as a man approached from her left.

Steve smiled, “Is that you Courtney? What a surprise, I didn’t expect to see you out here.”

Courtenay Bronson snarled, “Steve Wyatt, you should have remembered that I could always tell when you were lying.”

They continued running side by side, “I’ve been practicing my art of deception, I thought I would better at it by now,” Steve shrugged.

“There is one man that my dad always trusted with his life so I assume that your father told you what is going on and that is why you are here,” Courtney said.

“He casually mentioned it, but the real point is that you are in danger,” Steve warned.

“And even if I am then what can you do about it? The last time I heard, you were an avocado farmer.”

“Avocado thieves are a rough bunch, you’d be surprised how many people are addicted to guacamole,” Steve joked.

They ran another mile before turning around and by the time they got back to the street where Courtney lived, the police and paramedics were standing around the carpet cleaning van and the coroner was removing the dead bodies. When Courtney looked at Steve, he replied, “Even carpet cleaners aren’t safe in this world…so it seems.”

“I won’t ask if you had anything to do with that, that way you won’t fail at deceiving me again.”

When they got back to the apartment, Courtney went into the bedroom to change clothes while Steve sat at the kitchen table, “You need to take leave from the Navy and get out of public view.”

Courtney walked out of the bedroom, wearing her flight suit. She was lean, athletic and attractive in a natural and unpretentious way and a skilled fighter pilot who could handle herself in very dangerous situations, but Courtney was out of her depths dealing with covert operatives and a conspiracy of this magnitude.

“I couldn’t take leave even if I wanted to, we’re getting ready for a Westpac deployment so a lot of work needs to be done before we ship out,” Courtney explained, “My command would never approve it.”

“Why don’t you call in and see what they say.” Steve suggested.

Courtney picked her cellphone and dialed the direct line of her squadron commander, ‘Hey Ben, I need to ask you something.”

“Sure, go ahead,” Commander Ben Pullman replied, “I just got the word; Fleet Command has put you on temporary assigned duty, effective immediately. I just got your orders, you are going to the789th. I called their commanding officer and he couldn’t tell me much, special mission of some type. Good luck, Lt. Commander Bronson, what did you need to ask me?”

“Never mind, sir” Courtney responded, “I’ll come by later to get my orders.”

Courtney disconnected the call and turned to Steve, “Avocado farmer, yeah, right.”

“Let me see your phone,” Steve requested.

Courtney handed her phone to Steve who punched in several numbers then handed it back to her, “What did you just do?”

“I put an app. on it so that nobody can track your location or listen in on your calls,” Steve answered.

When they arrived in Fallbrook, Courtney noticed three numbers, 789 painted on the side of a water tower as they drove up the hill and knew it wasn’t a coincidence.

Steve remotely opened the gate to his property and they drove in, Courtney saw the large building with the extensive security, “What’s that?”

“Combination man cave and tool shed,” Steve replied.

After Courtney got situated in the guest room, Steve commented, “mi casa…su casa.”

“Gracias,” Courtney replied.

Two hours later, Steve and Courtney were sitting on the porch that offered a panoramic view of the San Luis Rey Valley. “Nice and peaceful,” Courtney commented.

Before Steve could answer, his cellphone rang and he pulled it out and looked at the screen, “I need to take care of something.”

“You going to pick some avocados?” Courtney teased.

“Something like that.”

When Steve entered the building, numerous monitors were flashing photos of various military sites in Korea. He sat down at the keyboard that was surrounded with computers and began directing the satellite antennas. Courtney noticed the movements from her position on the porch and smiled. Steve began entering specific data into the commuter as the North Koreans prepared for their next launch at the missile silo in the mountainous area of Geumchang-ri in the North Pyongan, province.

When the missile was airborne, Steve took control of it and sent it crashing into the Fentanyl manufacturing plant and watched the massive explosion on the monitor before leaving the building. When he got back to the house, “I’m sorry I took so long.”

“No problem,” Courtney smiled, “I saw the satellite antennas moving.”

“I was trying to pick up the signal for a baseball game.”

“Avocados and baseball…your life gets more interesting by the minute,” Courtney commented.

A news release about a secret investigation into the North Korean sanctions appeared on the media and how they got the story, only one person knew for sure. The conspirators wasted little time hiring a special software company, Long Gone, to wipe all their devices clean. When the FBI made simultaneous raids throughout the country, the guilty individuals felt very confident that there was nothing to be found, but they did not know that there was someone who had the capabilities to download incriminating and irrefutable evidence back on them.

Steve and Courtney were eating dinner on the deck with a soft sunset in the background when Steve’s cellphone rang.

“Do you have to go back into your man cave?” Courtney asked.

“It’s my dad, I’ll put him on speaker,” Steve answered, “Hey dad, you’re on speaker, Courtney is with me.”

“Hello Courtney,” William Wyatt said.

“Hello sir.”

“Good news about you father, I heard they ceased all investigations,” William Wyatt commented.

“Very good news, I sure would like to thank the people who made that happen,” Courtney said softly.

“I told her that the investigators finally just realized that there was nothing to be found,” Steve interjected.

“That’s true, that is what your son told me,” Courtney smiled knowingly.

“I’ll let you two get back to whatever you were doing,” William Wyatt said, “Talk to you later, take care, Courtney.”

“You too, sir…and thanks.”

“I’ll be in touch,” Steve disconnected the call.

It was later in the night and Steve and Courtney were lying next to each other on the double wide chaise chair and looking up the tapestry of glistening stars above them when Steve’s phone rang and interrupted the moment. He looked at the screen and shook his head in disappointment, “It’s a regular customer of mine, I need to go.”

“More avocado problems?”

“Something else, I also do a little plumbing repair work on the side,” Steve said.

“Leaks repaired…work guaranteed,” Courtney passionately kissed Steve in a token of appreciation, affection and an indication of things to come.

The End