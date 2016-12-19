Playing Ball with Santa Claus

Santa Claus had sent out an invitation to everyone in Vista. It said “Come to French Field on Saturday December 17th, from 7:00 am to 12:00 PM and help celebrate my birthday”, “Hamburgers, Hotdogs and refreshments will be served”, BYO-Rake & Shovel.

Santa Claus, aka JC Wynne of Vista, promised “Clearing Brush, Pouring Concrete, and Work, Work, Work!” It was going to be a big clean-up effort. However, the rain that poured into Vista the day before left the field a muddy mess. When I say muddy I mean some of the stickiest clay mud you’ve ever seen. Just check out Council Member John Aguilera’s shoes and my empty boots in the photos that accompany this article. After ten minutes of raking up tumbleweeds we were at least an inch higher. Most of us were there for over four hours.

Council Member Aguilera and his wife Holly were among the dozens of volunteers that responded to Santa’s invitation. School Board Member – Carol Huerra, Vista Education Foundation Vice President – Garry G. Garretson, Vista Community Advocate – Teri Collins, and Miss Pride of Vista – Jacky Colon, were also at this community work party that was going to help get the ballpark into condition so the Little League teams can resume holding their games at French Field.

Collins brought two dozen Danny’s Donuts to the Little League fields to feed the volunteers. Jerry, a high school friend of Santa (JC) set up some DJ equipment and kept the workers entertained all day with a mixture of tunes to suit all tastes. Volunteer parents and kids from the Vista American Little League along with those from the community unloaded shovels and rakes from the trunks of their cars. Shetima, another friend of JC’s, brought a small group of workers with her. Members of the Pride of Vista Lions Club were on hand to provide free bags of popcorn and collect pennies. JC’s son Jason was cooking and serving the Hamburgers and hotdogs. It was quite the birthday party for jolly JC.

Amauri who works at Quality Recycling and Scott, a friend of Dave Babcock, the Vice president of the American Little League, were using a John Deere Skip Loader from Coast Equipment Rental to move the large piles of trash and tumbleweeds into a huge trash bin. Workers were on the slopes around the field and parking lot working furiously to rake and remove all the tumbleweeds and other growth. Others were sweeping the raked material into piles. Brooms and work gloves had been provided by The Home Depot. At one end of the parking lot people were painting the large storage shed that houses the league’s supplies.















Garry Garretson said it best as he was taking a food break and gazing around at all the activity. “This is what I love about Vista.” he said. “This community comes together for good causes”. Yes, I agree that everyone who was there has a big, un-grinch like heart. Of course, you might also say that it’s not wise to ignore a request from Santa Claus. If you want more than a lump of coal for Christmas you should play ball with Santa and thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers, hundreds of kids are closer to playing ball on French Field again.































It’s been over 11 years since the kids played ball here because of the discovery of hazardous materials forced the league to stop using the site. Since then, a $2.5 million clean-up and restoration effort has been underway. The Pride of Vista Lions Club has been collecting pennies in an attempt to obtain one million pennies to be used to offset some of the restoration costs. If you missed the birthday party for JC you may help the cause by dropping your pennies at businesses all over Vista. Contact theVistaPress.com for the nearest location. You may also want to contact the Vista American Little League for other donations or to volunteer.

Happy Birthday JC and Merry Christmas to all!

