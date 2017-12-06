Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Players Honored At The Lady Vista Panthers Field Hockey Banquet

Players Honored At The Lady Vista Panthers Field Hockey Banquet

By   /  December 6, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
The Lady Vista Panthers had their banquet yesterday and the following players were honors for their achievements
For Varsity:
  • Most Valuable Player-Isabella Ianni (#9)
  • Most Improved-Madisen Groscup (#00)
  • Coach’s Recognition Award-Lindsey Courduff  (#13)
  • Offensive Player of the Year– Kylie Brooks (#4)
  • (2 awards for:) Defensive Player of the Year-Alana Byrd (#24) & Sabrina Ruiz (#10)
  • 1st ALL-LEAGUE TEAM: Lindsey Courduff  (#13), Isabella Ianni (#9),Alana Byrd (#24)
  • 2ND ALL-LEAGUE TEAM: Molly Headrick #7, Kylie Brooks #4, Madisen Groscup #00, Courtney Johnson #21
  • SDHOA Sportsmanship Award: Molly Headrick #7

For Junior Varsity:

  •  Most Inspirational- Erin Fitzgerald (#99)
  • Most Valuable Player-Gracie Ard (#19)
  • Most Improved– Jaqueline Gomez (#5)
  •  Coach’s Recognition Award-Hailey Wolf (#14)
  • Offensive Player of the Year-Breanna Munn (#10)
  • Defensive Player of the Year-Mia Rathfon (#2)
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on December 6, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 6, 2017 @ 10:46 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Guajome Park Academy wins 3rd Annual Del Lago Academy Tournament

Read More →