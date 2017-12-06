Players Honored At The Lady Vista Panthers Field Hockey Banquet

The Lady Vista Panthers had their banquet yesterday and the following players were honors for their achievements
For Varsity:
- Most Valuable Player-Isabella Ianni (#9)
- Most Improved-Madisen Groscup (#00)
- Coach’s Recognition Award-Lindsey Courduff (#13)
- Offensive Player of the Year– Kylie Brooks (#4)
- (2 awards for:) Defensive Player of the Year-Alana Byrd (#24) & Sabrina Ruiz (#10)
- 1st ALL-LEAGUE TEAM: Lindsey Courduff (#13), Isabella Ianni (#9),Alana Byrd (#24)
- 2ND ALL-LEAGUE TEAM: Molly Headrick #7, Kylie Brooks #4, Madisen Groscup #00, Courtney Johnson #21
- SDHOA Sportsmanship Award: Molly Headrick #7
For Junior Varsity:
- Most Inspirational- Erin Fitzgerald (#99)
- Most Valuable Player-Gracie Ard (#19)
- Most Improved– Jaqueline Gomez (#5)
- Coach’s Recognition Award-Hailey Wolf (#14)
- Offensive Player of the Year-Breanna Munn (#10)
- Defensive Player of the Year-Mia Rathfon (#2)