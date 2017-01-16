Planning Commission Agenda Condo’s and Apartments

Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084.

PURPOSE OF EARLY DESIGN REVIEW

Early Design Review provides an opportunity for the Planning Commission to review the initial application and provide comments to the project applicant. The property owners surrounding the project site within 500 feet and any requesting such notice are notified of the meeting and provided an opportunity to comment. Following public input, the Commission is requested to provide any comments, critique, or concerns related to the initial proposal to the project applicant.

Sierra Townhomes

The project applicant, KB Homes Coastal, LLC, has submitted a preliminary proposal to develop 72 condominium units on a 4.58-acre site (APN 180-181-09) located on the northwest corner of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Mar Vista Drive. The project site is currently vacant. The project proposes sixteen (16) two-story buildings, common open space areas, parking facilities, pedestrian walkways, and associated site improvements. FULL REPORT

Hassan Assi

The project applicant, Hassan Assi, has submitted a preliminary proposal to develop 17 apartment units on a 0.43-acre site (APN 175-112-19) located on the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue at E. Connecticut Avenue. The project site is currently vacant. The project proposes one (1) four-story building, two patio areas to serve as common open space, parking facilities, pedestrian walkways, and associated site improvements. FULL REPORT

Recommending City Council Approval

Specific Plan Amendment to comprehensively update the Vineyards Specific Plan and retitle the document the Enclave at Delpy’s Corner Specific Plan to accommodate a townhome development on the 16.1 acre site located at 1155 Foothill Drive FULL REPORT