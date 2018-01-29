Pink Martini Returns To California Center for the Arts

RETURNS TO THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS FEB. 7TH!

Escondido, Ca. – January 2018 — We are thrilled to welcome back a California Center for the Arts, Escondido favorite, Pink Martini! Known all over the world for their diverse sound, Pink Martini is truly a modern American band.

Since forming the multi-cultural, genre-bending true delight of a band in 1994, pianist Thomas Lauderdale has had one goal: to represent the many cultures and influences that make up the sound of America. “If the UN had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”

Over the years they’ve been a worldwide sensation, selling millions of records in France, Greece, Turkey, and even going platinum in Japan. Pink Martini has enjoyed numerous sold out performances at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Paris’ legendary L’Olympia Theatre.

Pink Martini’s latest record, Je dis oui! is a classic example of the group’s mastery of all genres and a celebration of sound itself. “No Matter how Pink Martini gets described, there’s always an element being overlooked, a reliance on phrases such as lounge, cosmopolitan rumba or neo-classical that only tells part of this rich story. Impressive at every musician’s station, this ensemble produces music that’s charming and elegant.” (Variety)

Don’t miss the band The Times (UK) calls “one of the world’s most elegant live bands.”

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.