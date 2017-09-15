The Pilgrimage to the Cardiff Greek Festival

Alex Hughes …Cardiff-By-the-Sea, a beautiful beach community, in Encinitas or so I had imagined. The Cardiff Greek Festival was oddly located in the inland region of Encinitas which was hard to believe! There is a spot not by the beach! It was a long road ahead of me as I was stuck walking on foot through the small roads of Cardiff. There are not really sidewalks on this side of the city until I finally reached the MiraCosta San Elijo Campus which was hard to believe even existed! I thought it was just in Oceanside! I did finally get to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church which was right next to the campus: quite convenient for any college student to visit. My first impression was that it did remind me of the Mediterranean with the white buildings to keep off the heat; I admit great on this humid day.

Photos by Alex Hughes

I ended up walking around quite fast through the festival taking notice of the yard sale type booth initially which to my dismay did not have my interests in mind. There was a nice olive oil type food presentation for the kids where they could make healthy dishes for free. I politely declined, but I kind of regret it now. Not to worry however as there was more than enough food to go around. I could take notice by the amount of people in line for a gyro and a frappe.

There were also many Greek desserts such as loukoumades and much more in this specific aisle. Where I really wanted to go and where there was the more healthy options was restricted to the 21 and older crowd. They were serving alcohol as well as playing music. This made me feel shut out from the place that I actually was interested in. I left feeling a bit unsatisfied as the large crowds made it hard to easily navigate and the variety was a bit sparse.

The best part of the day was to see a new part of Encinitas! I had no idea of a different set of dynamics in this beach town. I only imagined the Highway 101 side, but I guess that is a lesson that each of our North County cities has more to offer than that meets the eye.