When Pigs Fly Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

TR Robertson….When Pigs Fly BBQ Restaurant opened on a windy, rainy, blustery day recently, but that did not deter a constant influx of BBQ lovers from checking out downtown Vista’s newest restaurant and partaking in a variety of delicious options offered on the menu.

Vistans have been anxiously waiting for the opening of the BBQ sit-down eatery after the success of the walk-in When Pigs Fly, located in a side area of the Chevron gas station owned by Dale and Tammy Ginos at 1211 E. Vista Way. Dale and Tammy began their adventure in 2006 when they started participating in a variety of BBQ contests and winning a number of awards for their brisket, tri-tip, pulled pork and pork ribs and their delicious BBQ sauce, which comes in three flavors. This would lead to the opening of When Pigs Fly in the Chevron station in 2014. Their dream was to continue expanding their BBQ development with a sit down restaurant and the downtown historic Vista area was designed when space became available between the existing El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant and Wavelength Brewery. The restaurant is now located at 230 Main Street.

The new restaurant will be managed by son Brandon and will feature an expanded menu. The restaurant has a warm interior with lots of wood used for the booths and seating areas. Lining the walls above the booths is a collection of unique antiques along with numerous flying pigs. But what patrons will be coming in for is the delicious BBQ and sides. Dale’s smoked meats include pulled pork and chicken, house made sausage, beef brisket and tri-tip along with pork and beef ribs. Also on the menu is a shrimp po’boy plate. A variety of sides are available such as smoked corn, mac & cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, BBQ beans, Southern coleslaw, house made chips and more. A number of appetizers are offered to start the meal with such as riblets, BBQ nachos, deviled eggs, redneck tacos, brisket outlaw chili and tasty pig candy – candied bacon. Combinations are offered such as The Shack, The Shed and The Barnyard where customers can pick meats and sides to go with the meal. If this isn’t enough, many dessert choices are available like the secret family recipe smoked peach cobbler, banana pudding, brownie sundae, caramel bread pudding and house made freshly baked cookies. A nice selection of craft beers are offered as well as Coca Cola products. You will not go hungry at When Pigs Fly.

Now that When Pigs Fly is in the downtown Vista area, Dale will also offer deliveries to Mother Earth Brewing and Wavelength Brewery. They also offer several different catering services and food selections. There is no Wi-Fi available in the restaurant and no televisions will be in the restaurant. Dale said he wants the people in his restaurant to enjoy sitting and conversing with each other and experiencing good food. The restaurant will be open Monday thru Thursdays 11 am until 9 pm and Friday and Saturdays 11 am until 11 pm. They will be closed Sundays.

Downtown Vista continues to grow and expand. Restaurants like When Pigs Fly will help bring more and more people downtown to enjoy the theatres, breweries and other businesses located here.

For more information about When Pigs Fly go to www.whenpigsflybbq.com or call 760-945-7828.