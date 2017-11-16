Picture Book Author and Illustrator Suzanne Del Rizzo to Speak

At the Poway Community Library Dec. 2 for One Book, One San Diego Event

San Diego, CA – Award-winning author and illustrator Suzanne Del Rizzo will speak about her critically acclaimed picture book “My Beautiful Birds” at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Poway Community Library, 13137 Poway Road. Go to www.kpbs.org/birds to RSVP for this free event.

“My Beautiful Birds” is the story of a Syrian refugee boy who is forced to flee his home because of war, leaving his beloved pet pigeons behind. Del Rizzo’s book has won accolades from the New York Times, Horn Book Magazine, Booklist, and the School Library Journal for its ability to present a difficult subject without exposing young readers to the harsh realities of war.

“I wrote ‘My Beautiful Birds‘ in the hope that it would provide a gentle, yet realistic window into the Syrian refugee crisis and displacement,” Del Rizzo said.

Del Rizzo’s presentation is part of the One Book, One San Diego reading program, which is spearheaded by KPBS and its community partners. In addition to offering a book selection for adults every year, the One Book program suggests titles for teens and younger readers. Del Rizzo’s book is the One Book for Kids selection for 2017.

The San Diego County Library system, which the Poway Community Library is part of, is one of the largest One Book partners. Girl Scouts of San Diego is another community partner and has been presenting “My Beautiful Birds” workshops at libraries around the county this fall.

Del Rizzo illustrated “My Beautiful Birds” using Plasticine modeling clay. At the Dec. 2 event, Del Rizzo will give a presentation about her artistic technique. After her talk, the San Diego Homing Pigeon Club will talk about the sport of flying homing pigeons, illustrating how the birds are prized by many cultures, including our own.

One Book, One San Diego is made possible by the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Dr. Seuss Fund and the Rivkin Family Fund at the San Diego Foundation, SDG&E, Lloyd Pest Control, the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, Kaiser Permanente, the Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, and the Payne Family Foundation.

About One Book, One San Diego … One Book, One San Diego was launched by KPBS and the San Diego Public Library in 2007. Other partners include the Escondido Public Library, Chula Vista Public Library, and the Oceanside Public Library. Academic libraries participating are on the campuses of San Diego State University, SDSU-Imperial Valley, UC San Diego, University of San Diego, and Point Loma Nazarene University. Other community partners include Little Fish Comic Book Studio, Wilson Middle School, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Hoover High School, Crawford High School, and the Bob Payne Family Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego.

About KPBS … KPBS serves San Diego and Imperial counties with trusted news and programs that inspire, respect and educate. KPBS delivers this content to more than one million audience members weekly via multiple outlets, including television, radio, and digital media. As a public service of San Diego State University, education is a core value – from our children’s programming to our local news coverage. KPBS is committed to being a reliable source for in-depth, thoughtful, and high quality content. For more information, visit kpbs.org.