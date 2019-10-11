Vista, CA–A free pickleball clinic will be offered at Thibodo Park, 1150 Lupine Hills Drive. 10/26/2019 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Open to adults for all skill levels, the clinic will focus on strategy, shot selection, and court management. Under 18 players must bring a parent or guardian to participate. No registration is required.

About the Instructor…Pat Carroll is a retired USPTA tennis professional, who left the National Senior Tennis Circuit in 2004, (ranked #25 nationally at that time), to put all her energy into playing and learning how to teach pickleball.

In 2010, she received the highest USAPA skill rating of 5.0; and began teaching “Pat’s Picklosophy” throughout the US from 2008 to the present.

In 2012 and 2013, Pat won Gold in every tournament she entered, including 8 National titles in Singles (3), Doubles (3), and Mixed Doubles (2). Her most recent win is a Gold in Singles in the 2018 Huntsman World Games!

In spite of her successful results in competition, Pat’s first love is in teaching and seeing her students’ success in their own games. Her focus on efficient movement and balance guarantees significant improvement; and more importantly, can add 5 to 10 more years of injury-free pickleball to each student who commits to her “picklosophy.” She is always excited to show players how to understand and use efficient techniques, strategies, and court management.

» More Information about the City of Vista’s Pickleball Courts