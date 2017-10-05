Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Photo Entry For Exhibition of “Vista Views” Extended to October 6th

Photo Entry For Exhibition of “Vista Views” Extended to October 6th

By   /  October 5, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

An invitation to Vista Elementary & High School Students to share their favorite photo. For an exhibition of ” to be held on October 9th thru November 2, 2017 “Vista Views” . The exhibition will be held at the Vista Civic Center Gallery. 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista  with  a reception  on October 24th from 4 pm to 6 pm..

The deadline for submitted photos has been extended to midnight  October 6th.

The exhibition is presented by  the children of Vista in cooperation with the City of Vista, TheVistaPress.com and the Vista Art Foundation.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on October 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 5, 2017 @ 11:30 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

The Vista Elks Lodge #1968 Blood Drive Sunday

Read More →