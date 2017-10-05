Photo Entry For Exhibition of “Vista Views” Extended to October 6th

An invitation to Vista Elementary & High School Students to share their favorite photo. For an exhibition of ” to be held on October 9th thru November 2, 2017 “Vista Views” . The exhibition will be held at the Vista Civic Center Gallery. 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista with a reception on October 24th from 4 pm to 6 pm..

The deadline for submitted photos has been extended to midnight October 6th.

The exhibition is presented by the children of Vista in cooperation with the City of Vista, TheVistaPress.com and the Vista Art Foundation.