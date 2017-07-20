Peter Sprague Trio Comes To North Coast Rep For Monday Night Jazz 7/20

Solana Beach, CA: Monday Night Jazz is back at North Coast Repertory Theatre, July 24th with The Peter Sprague Trio at 7:30 pm.

The trio explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin. They bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers: starting with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and then for balance, they play “Georgia” by Hoagy Carmichael or add in a Cole Porter beauty and one of Peter’s original compositions.

The trio includes Peter’s brother, Tripp on saxophone who also doubles on flute, chromatic harmonica and percussion; Leonard Patton singing up a storm all the while sitting on a cajon (percussion box); and Peter, who plays a one of kind double neck guitar along with an array of special pedals on the floor that he adds in as needed. Together, the vibe is contagious, the sound pulls you in, and happily the woes of the world ease up.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance are $22. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.