Peter And The Starcatcher At RBV High School

Vista, CA — Ahoy Mateys! Join the Rancho Buena Vista High School Drama department as they present the Tony-winning play Peter and the Starcatcher. This adaption based on the wildly popular novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson gives a new twist to the Peter Pan story.

The play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcherplayfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

Purchase tickets through rbvdrama.org, by emailing scottdilorenzo@vistausd.org or buy them at the front of the performing arts center up to 30 minutes before show time.

Nov.1 @ 7 pm

Nov. 2 @ 7pm

Nov. 6 @ 7 pm

Nov. 7 @ 7 pm

Nov. 8 @ 7 pm

Nov. 9 @ 7 pm

Nov. 10 @ 7 pm

Seniors $8 Students $10 General $12