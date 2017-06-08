Persistence Pays Off For Vista Adult School Grads

Ray Huard .. Pregnant at 16, Jessica Torres dropped out of high school in her junior year, but kept meaning to go back

“I always had things that stopped me, family issues,” Torres said. “I had a lot of obstacles come my way.”

Tanya De La Rosa got mixed up on drugs and, like Torres, dropped out of high school in her junior year.

Torres and De La Rosa were among 159 students who received diplomas or professional training certificates from Vista Adult School in May graduation ceremonies at Vista’s Moonlight Theater.

“I felt like I wanted to accomplish something. I thought maybe if I accomplished something, it would change my life,” said De La Rosa, 24, who received her long-awaited high school diploma.

“Everything seems to be working out perfectly,” De La Rosa said, adding that she felt “pumped and excited and happy” about earning her diploma.

“Ever since kindergarten, I struggled and I didn’t ever think I could finish, so I thought I wouldn’t be successful,” De La Rosa said. “I just love life now.”

With her high school diploma in hand, De La Rosa said she plans to continue her education and is interested in a career in psychology.

Torres, 29, received a certificate for completing the Adult School’s medical assistant program. She received her high school diploma through the Adult School in 2012.

Inspired by an older sister, who is a nurse, Torres said, “My goal is to keep going to school to become an RN (registered nurse).”

Opened in 1977, Vista Adult School is part of the Vista Unified School District and the school is open to people from throughout Southern California, said Kathy Figueroa, Career Technical Education (CTE)/ community outreach coordinator.

The Adult School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and offers state-approved medical programs. It’s also a member of the Education to Career Network, a consortium of adult schools in North County.

The school offers high school diploma and equivalency programs, English as a second language classes and a wide range of CTE classes in the medical, business, culinary, property management and computer fields. There also are a variety of community education courses such as yoga, line dancing, cooking and photography.

The time to complete a program varies, but Assistant Principal Tara Biancamano said school programs are designed “to offer high quality, short-term and affordable career education pathways that lead to employment in high demand fields.”

Classes run from late August to mid-June throughout the day and evening. Students range in age from 18 to 80, with most between 24 and 44, Figueroa said.

“As you would guess, our students come from all walks of life,” Figueroa said. “Many have been through hardships and struggles.”

The school serves up to 3,000 students per school year, with English as a second language classes accounting for the biggest share of enrollment.

Often, students come see Adult School as an alternative to community college or other educational programs, Figueroa said.

Torres and De La Rosa said that they liked Adult School for the personal attention they received.

De La Rosa said that she almost quit because she was having trouble with math, but she said that her teacher took the time to help her get through it.

“It was really nice and helpful,” De La Rosa said.

Torres said the school “felt like it’s more private. It’s not like you’re going to college and there’s so many people.”

Both Torres and De La Rosa are strong advocates of the Adult School.

“If you’re thinking about going, do it, because it will help you in the long run,” De La Rosa said.

“I would definitely recommend it,” Torres said. “It takes time. Never give up.”