Pediatric Fall at Postal Way

At 6:41 pm on Monday July 31, Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 987 Postal Way in Vista for reports of a child who had fallen out of a second story windows. Vista Fire Department personnel arrived on scene at 6:47 pm and provided care and treatment for the patient.

Reach Air was contacted to transport the patient by helicopter to a local trauma center. The patient left the scene at 7:18 pm en route to the hospital. The patients is in serious condition.

San Diego Sheriff Deputies were on scene assisting as well.