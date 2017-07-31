Loading...
Pediatric Fall at Postal Way

At 6:41 pm on Monday July 31, Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 987 Postal Way in Vista for reports of a child who had fallen out of a second story windows.  Vista Fire Department personnel arrived on scene at 6:47 pm and provided care and treatment for the patient.

Reach Air was contacted to transport the patient by helicopter to a local trauma center.  The patient left the scene at 7:18 pm en route to the hospital.  The patients is in serious condition.

San Diego Sheriff Deputies were on scene assisting as well.

