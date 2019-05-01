Pedestrian Hit by Car On Hwy 78

Vista, CA —

A pedestrian apparently attempting to cross State Route 78 in Vista died Tuesday night after he was hit by two vehicles, the CHP confirmed.

The pedestrian was hit in westbound lanes east of Emerald Drive by a Chev truck and then a Mazda sedan, according to the CHP.

A witness, who was also a physician, pulled over and gave medical assistance to the victim before fire department personnel arrived.

Medics administered CPR on the victim at the scene before rushing him away in an ambulance to Palomar Hospital. Investigators later confirmed he had died from his injuries.

The CHP said the victim was possibly a transient from the area and is estimated to be aorund 30 years old.

No other information was available.