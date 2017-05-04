Pearson Fuels Selling E85 Fuel For 85 Cents Per Gallon Every Friday

DURING ‘HAPPY HOUR FOR YOUR CAR’ EVERY FRIDAY IN MAY AT VISTA ARCO STATION

VISTA, CA — May 2017 — Pearson Fuels has announced “Happy Hour for Your Car” every Friday in May from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Friday May 5 at the Arco station located at 1403 South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, CA. Pearson and their Vista retail station partner will offer Flex Fuel E85 ethanol for only 85 cents per gallon. Flex Fuel E85 is mostly comprised of fuel alcohol, hence the “Happy Hour for Your Car” promotion. They will also be blending and serving complimentary non-alcoholic specialty cocktails and have a nacho buffet available to the public.

The event is intended to introduce members of the public to a high octane and low carbon fuel that many of their vehicles can use. More details can be found on Pearson Fuel’s website at www.pearsonfuels.com

Mike Lewis, Pearson Fuels General Manager said, “When compared to gasoline, the ethanol used in Pearson’s E85 fuel provides more than a 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. So we are very proud to offer this promotion. Pearson Fuels began operations in San Diego in 2002 with the first E85 site on the West Coast of the United States. We have now expanded our footprint to 70 retail fueling locations which are part of our 93 Flex Fuel E85 delivery points statewide. Though we now supply E85 in 22 counties around the state of California, it is nice to launch this first-of-its-kind promotion here in San Diego County, in our 15th year of business where it all started and where we are still headquartered.”

There are over 1.2 million Flex Fuel Vehicles (“FFV’s”) on the road in California that are capable of using Flex Fuel containing 85% ethanol. These Flex Fuel Vehicles can be identified by a “Flex Fuel” nameplate, typically located on the rear of the car or by yellow labels in the gas filler area. Many of these Flex Fuel Vehicles also have yellow gas caps for easy identification.

Lewis added, “Flex Fuel E85 is high octane and burns much cleaner than gasoline. Add to that the fact that it is renewable, domestically produced and currently selling at substantial discounts to gasoline. Thousands of E85 compatible Flex Fuel Vehicles drive by and do business at this station every week, now they have a convenient location to further save money and reduce their tailpipe and greenhouse gas emissions with this inexpensive, clean, high octane, renewable fuel”.

Martin Salem of the Vista Arco said, “We are excited to be working with Pearson Fuels. Many of our customers have shown a lot of interest in reducing their carbon footprint and we are happy to help facilitate that. Others have questions about their Flex Fuel Vehicles or even wonder if their car or truck is a Flex Fuel Vehicle. We encourage them to come by during “Happy Hour For Your Car Fridays” this month and have questions answered by the Pearson Fuels staff, who will be on site during the events. I would encourage the public to come and try Flex Fuel E85 in their Flex Fuel Vehicle. We are trying to make it easy for FFV owners to give E85 a try.”

In the United States, the ethanol used in Flex Fuel E85 continues to be produced primarily from domestically grown corn. However, major technological improvements have contributed to more advanced production plants that are now producing the next-generation of renewable fuels. These advanced biofuels are being made from agricultural waste products and other non-food sources.

Pearson Fuels has grown from one alternative fuel station opened in San Diego in 2003 to become California’s largest E85 distributor. It specializes in the development of alternative fuel infrastructure and the distribution of biofuels and other alternative fuels. Pearson provides a free app with real-time pricing of all of their retail fuel sites throughout the state as well as regular industry updates via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information about Pearson Fuels can be found at www.pearsonfuels.com.

