Peace Pole Artwork Proposed for Downtown

Vista, CA …Artist Lyn Berry is proposing to create an eight-foot tall vinyl pole inscribed with the words “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight languages. The pole is expected to be low maintenance and weatherproof with black lettering on a white pole. The artist is proposing to donate the work to the City of Vista for placement on Main Street, across from the Village Café.

The proposal will be go before the Public Arts Commission for consideration on January 2, 2018 at 6 pm in the Civic Center Morris B. Vance Community Room.  The public is invited to comment on the proposed artwork at the January 2nd meeting or to send comments in a letter to arrive by January 2, 2018 to: City of Vista Public Arts Commission, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Please include your name, address, and phone number with your comments.

For more information, please contact Imelda Huerta at 760.643.5265.

 

