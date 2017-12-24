Peace Pole Artwork Proposed for Downtown

The proposal will be go before the Public Arts Commission for consideration on January 2, 2018 at 6 pm in the Civic Center Morris B. Vance Community Room. The public is invited to comment on the proposed artwork at the January 2nd meeting or to send comments in a letter to arrive by January 2, 2018 to: City of Vista Public Arts Commission, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Please include your name, address, and phone number with your comments.
For more information, please contact Imelda Huerta at 760.643.5265.