Pay-What-You-Can Museum Exhibition And Free Art Lesson

NOV. 11TH AT THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS, ESCONDIDO!

Escondido, Ca. – November 6, 2017 —The California Center for the Arts Education Department will be holding a free art lesson for kids of all ages on Saturday, Nov. 11th starting at 10:00am!

This monthly art class is always a good time, and sometimes a bit messy! This month is no exception, as each participant will creating their own glowing pumpkins. Get in to the spirit of autumn by learning the basic elements of art, and working with chalk and oil pastels.

After the free lesson every participant will be able to enjoy the Center Museum’s wonderful exhibition Photography Expanded: Distinct Approaches for a pay-what-you-can price!

The art lesson is free, but RSVP’s are strongly recommended as the event fills up quickly! Please contact Laurissa Rudgers at lrudgers@artcenter.org to make your reservation today.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to

discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance

studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.