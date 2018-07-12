PAWMICON – COSPLAY FOR A CAUSE – RETURNS TO HAZARD CENTER!

Helen Woodward Animal Center Orphan Pets Seek Superhero Adopters at 6th Annual Family-Friendly FREE Event…

Rancho Santa Fe, CA –July 2018… As comic book enthusiasts prep the perfect costumes for this year’s Comic-Con Convention, local pets are busy creating their superhero “paws-tumes” for Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 6th Annual PAWmicon Convention. Per fan requests, the 2018PAWmicon will, once again, be held one week prior to Comic-Con to allow attendees to take in both types of animated characters. The PAWmiconConvention will be held on Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Hazard Center located at 7610 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108.

With PAWmicon’s continual growing pup-ularity, Helen Woodward Animal Center expanded its Convention of Comical Characters to Hazard Center in Mission Valley in 2016. As the “ultimate go-to destination” for movies, specialty shops and restaurants, it also happens to be the perfect location to spot the snuggliest superheroes in the city.

The family-friendly event includes carnival games, opportunity drawings for Comic-themed prizes, dog-friendly goodies, gifts from Blue Buffalo and the shops at Hazard Center, fun snack options, and the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. Contest participants can dress up as a duo, or simply enter their pawsome pup. The Contest is $10 to enter, and entrants will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last). All funds raised will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Those who stop by to partake in the revelry may catch sight of such uniquely comical critters as “Ready Puppy 1” (Ready Player 1), “Thor: Dog-narok” (Thor: Ragnarok), “Bark Panther” (Black Panther), “Arf-quaman” (Aquaman) and many others. Prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes.

IMPORTANT NOTE: With Hazard Center’s limited FREE parking, PAWmicon attendees will have no trouble pulling right up to the fun. The following week, Comic-Con attendees can take advantage of the free Lower Level parking where they can leave their cars (after 3 p.m. Thursday/Friday, and all day Saturday/Sunday) before hopping on the adjacent trolley and heading straight downtown to the heart of the convention. And Hazard Center’s multiple restaurants provide great options for grabbing a bite before or after the festivities.

“We love celebrating the superheroes who support orphan pets at PAWmicon in Hazard Center,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center Vice President of Development Renee Resko. “For the last two years, it has been the ideal location to unite with animal-lovers from all over the city, and we’re excited to do it again.”

“PAWmicon gets bigger and better every year, and we think this will be the best event yet!” said Lisa Gualco, Hazard Center’s general manager. “It’s a pleasure to host such a fun, unique affair that supports Helen Woodward Animal Center’s worthwhile programs that help orphan pets find loving homes.”

PAWmicon has one sole purpose – to draw the attention of potential adopters to perform a superhero action of their own and provide a lucky pet with a forever home.

To adopt one of our adorable, animated characters, or if you would like to make a donation, or would like more information, please contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at: 858-756-4117, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information about PAWmicon, visit www.animalcenter.org or www.hazardcenter.com .

About Helen Woodward Animal Center … Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where “people help animals and animals help people.” Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 57,000 people and thousands of animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the international Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive and the Animal Center Education Services program, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world.

About Hazard Center… Hazard Center is the go-to destination shopping center in the heart of Mission Valley with some of the best dining, specialty shops and services offered in San Diego. Visitors appreciate Hazard Center’s central location and easy accessibility, as well as iconic brands such as Barnes & Noble,UltraStar Cinemas, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Lakeshore, FedEx Office and Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill. Its namesake, Roscoe E. Hazard, helped build San Diego and his tremendous loyalty to every project contributed to a better city. Whether it’s girls’ night, date night, office lunch or errands, Hazard Center has something for everyone. For more information, visit www.hazardcenter.com.