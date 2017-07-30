Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro – All-women’s Surf Contest

OCEANSIDE, CA. (July 29, 2017) – The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro — the largest all-women’s surf contest in the world and the only WSL Women’s QS6000 event in the continental U.S. — wrapped day two in front of packed crowds at the Oceanside Pier with the top seeds making their highly-anticipated debut and battling with newcomers to earn a coveted spot in Sunday’s Round of 16. Similar conditions to yesterday’s two-to-three foot, occasional plus, swell filled into the Oceanside Pier as Round Three, Heats 7 through 12, Round Four, and Round Five were all contested in their entirety. (July 29, 2017) – The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro — the largest all-women’s surf contest in the world and the only WSL Women’s QS6000 event in the continental U.S. — wrapped day two in front of packed crowds at the Oceanside Pier with the top seeds making their highly-anticipated debut and battling with newcomers to earn a coveted spot inRound of 16. Similar conditions to yesterday’s two-to-three foot, occasional plus, swell filled into the Oceanside Pier as Round Three, Heats 7 through 12, Round Four, and Round Five were all contested in their entirety. While many of the top seeds flourished, upsets were in abundance as Championship Tour (CT) competitors Carissa Moore (HAW), Johanne Defay (FRA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Pauline Ado (FRA),Laura Enever (AUS), and Bronte Macaulay (AUS) were all eliminated. The epic heat of the event so far featured an all CT affair as Carissa Moore (HAW), Courtney Conlogue (USA), and Silvana Lima (BRA) battled in Round Five, Heat 3. In the end it was Lima who came out on top after a slow start to her campaign in Round Four. The Brazilian is fresh off a win from Los Cabos Open of Surf QS6,000, but now she’s here to stake her claim on the coveted Supergirl cape. “I saw that heat on paper and know I surf good heats, but they’re so consistent and I just went out there to do my best,” Lima said, who is a Supergirl Pro veteran, but has yet to reach the podium. “I just enjoy California and this contest, but looking back I ask myself why I am not a Supergirl Pro champion yet? I want to win this contest, it’s my big goal, and that’s why I am here.” California’s own and two-time Supergirl Pro champion Sage Erickson (USA) began her own campaign to claim her third title this afternoon in Round Four with clutch surfing in the final minutes of Round Four to earn an excellent 8.17 in the dying minutes and solidify a heat win. She advanced into the Round of 16 with a runner-up performance in her second heat of the day to reigning Supergirl Champ, and three-time winner, Coco Ho (HAW). “I love finals day and am really excited to be a part of it again. Sunday brings the biggest crowd, plus there’s amazing music, so it’s really cool to be a part of an event that is so much more than just my surfing,“ noted Erickson. “I really want the cape because I haven’t won a cape in a few years. This contest has always provided me with such great moments going into the back half of the season. I’m definitely really excited to surf tomorrow.” Making her fourth consecutive appearance at the contest, 15-year-old phenom Caroline Marks (USA), from Melbourne, FL, also earned a spot in the final 16, holding her own against CT powerhouses in today’s heats and ultimately advancing after eliminating top seeds Defay and Enever. Beyond the beach, the first Supergirl Gamer Pro tournament concluded as the top eight all-female League of Legends teams faced off live in a six-hour battle. The free event comes to a close tomorrow and will feature live performances on the Supergirl Pro Concert stage by Drake Bell, Aaron Carter, and Spencer Sutherland; plus the Celebrity Surf Invitational; meet-and-greets with top pros; the Hearthstone Supergirl Gamer Pro championship; and so much more. For more detailed information on the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro, please visit www.supergirlpro.com SUNDAY CONTEST AND EVENT SCHEDULE

8:15 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Round of 16 Surf Heats

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Supergirl Gamer Pro Hearthstone Tournament

11:35 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Surf Quarterfinals

1:15 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Surf Semi-finals

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pro Skateboarding and BMX Exhibitions

2:05 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Celebrity Surf Invitational

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro Surfing Finals

3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Supergirl Concert Series: Spencer Sutherland

3:35 p.m. – 4 p.m. Supergirl Pro Awards Ceremony

4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Supergirl Concert Series: Drake Bell

5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Supergirl Concert Series: Aaron Carter Upcoming Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Six:

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) vs. Carol Henrique (PRT)

Heat 2: Keely Andrew (AUS) vs. Meah Collins (USA)

Heat 3: Silvana Lima (BRA) vs. Philippa Anderson (AUS)

Heat 4: Biance Buitendag (ZAF) vs. Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Heat 5: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) vs. Kobie Enright (AUS)

Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Leilani McGonagle (CRI)

Heat 7: Holly Wawn (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 8: Coco Ho (HAW) vs. Summer Macedo (HAW) Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Five Results:

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) 13.17, Meah Collins (USA) 11.00, Zoe McDougall (HAW) 7.63

Heat 2: Keely Andrew (AUS) 17.17, Carol Henrique (PRT) 11.53, Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 3: Silvana Lima (BRA) 16.67, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.73, Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.96

Heat 4: Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 12.60, Philippa Anderson (AUS) 12.27, Maud Le Car (FRA) 7.54

Heat 5: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) 10.36, Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 10.10, Dominic Barona (ECU) 9.87

Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA) 13.83, Kobie Enright (AUS), Laura Enever (AUS) 9.74

Heat 7: Holly Wawn (AUS) 12.73, Summer Macedo (HAW) 11.20, Dimity Stoyle (AUS) 8.83

Heat 8: Coco Ho (HAW) 11.97, Sage Erickson (USA) 11.53, Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.70 Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Four Results:

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) 13.60, Carol Henrique (PRT) 11.83, Alessa Quizon (HAW) 8.50, Georgia Fish (AUS) 8.43

Heat 2: Keely Andrew (AUS) 16.77, Meah Collins (USA) 13.16, Isabella Nichols (AUS) 11.03, Ren Hashimoto (JPN) 10.63

Heat 3: Paige Hareb (NZL) 17.20, Zoe McDougall (HAW) 12.00, Pauline Ado (FRA) 7.90, Ella Williams (NZL) 6.17

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.83, Maud Le Car (FRA) 9.17, Ellie-Jean Coffey (AUS) 7.73, Melanie Giunta (PER) 5.13

Heat 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 18.17, Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 13.17, Brisa Hennessy (HAW) 9.34, Bailey Nagy (HAW) 7.56

Heat 6: Philippa Anderson (AUS) 13.67, Silvana Lima (BRA) 12.90, Tia Blanco (USA) 11.80, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 10.90

Heat 7: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) 12.60, Laura Enever (AUS) 10.67, Zahli Kelly (AUS) 7.16, Chelsea Roett (BRB) 4.77

Heat 8: Kobie Enright (AUS) 11.67, Dominic Barona (ECU) 10.67, Lakey Peterson (USA) 10.57, Kaleigh Gilchrist (USA) 6.10

Heat 9: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.56, Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 12.56, Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.00, Anali Gomez (PER) 7.33

Heat 10: Summer Macedo (HAW) 12.94, Macy Callaghan (AUS) 12.66, Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 10.66, Alyssa Spencer (USA) 9.77

Heat 11: Dimity Stoyle (AUS) 14.20, Coco Ho (HAW) 14.17, Alyssa Lock (AUS) 11.87, Sophie McCulloch (AUS) 11.37

Heat 12: Sage Erickson (USA) 15.04, Holly Wawn (AUS) 13.43, Chelsea Tuach (BRB) 11.30, Tessa Thyssen (BLM) 9.90 Remaining Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Three Results:

Heat 7: Zahli Kelly (AUS) 11.10, Kobie Enright (AUS) 10.50, Mikaela Greene (AUS) 10.50, Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 9.10

Heat 8: Dominic Barona (ECU) 12.00, Chelsea Roett (BRB) 10.10, Nagisa Tashiro (JPN) 7.40, Shino Matsuda (JPN) 5.90

Heat 9: Caroline Marks (USA) 11.37, Alyssa Spencer (USA) 10.84, Camilla Kemp (PRT) 8.96, Ainara Aymat (EUK) 6.30

Heat 10: Summer Macedo (HAW) 11.00, Anali Gomez (PER) 9.57, Samantha Sibley (USA) 7.23, Minori Kawai (JPN) 6.73

Heat 11: Alyssa Lock (AUS) 10.33, Tessa Thyssen (BLM) 9.40, Vahine Fierro (PYF) 7.63, Sophia Bernard (AUS) 6.40

Heat 12: Holly Wawn (AUS) 14.73, Sophie McCulloch (AUS) 11.06, Josefina Ane (ARG) 9.66, Frankie Harrer (DEU) 8.17 About ASA Entertainment:

Founded in 1994, ASA Entertainment Group, LLC is an action sports event, television and content production agency focused on creating and executing customized, turn-key marketing programs that range in scale from grassroots to global. ASA’s events, featuring skateboarding, freestyle BMX, inline skating, freestyle motocross, snowboarding, skiing, surfing and music, are broadcast domestically on eight networks (including CBS and FOX Sports), and distributed to more than 700 million HH globally via 30 international broadcast partners. ASA’s productions span the spectrum from large, international competitions such as the ASA Action Sports World Tour, the World Championships of Freestyle Motocross, The Supergirl Pro Series and the ASA Big-Air Triples to amateur contests, lifestyle and branded entertainment events, demonstrations, exhibitions, school programs and mobile tours. After 21 years as a leader in action sports, ASA Entertainment regularly connects brands to consumers through its platform of premium action sports and lifestyle content. For more information, visit ASAentertainment.com. About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world. About DC Entertainment:

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC Comics (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world. SUPERGIRL and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and ©DCComics. (s15) About the World Surf League:

The World Surf League (WSL) organizes the annual tour of professional surf competitions and broadcasts each event live at WorldSurfLeague.com where you can experience the athleticism, drama and adventure of competitive surfing — anywhere and anytime it’s on. The WSL sanctions and operates the following tours: the Junior Tour, Longboard Tour, the Qualifying Series (QS), the Big Wave Tour and the crown jewel of the sport, the WSL Championship Tour (CT) which determines the sport’s undisputed world champions. The organization is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with Commercial Offices in New York. The offices are supported by regional centers in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, Hawaii, North America and South America.