Patton Oswalt At California Center for the Arts

From his award-winning comedy specials to his many memorable film roles and guest appearances on his favorite TV shows, Patton Oswalt continues to choose work that inspires him and entertains audiences.

Patton Oswalt can be seen on the Netflix show, Lady Dynamite starring fellow comedian Maria Bamford, on HBO’s Veep, and was recently on the big screen in the film adaptation of Dave Eggers’ novel, The Circle alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Watson.

Last year, he won the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special” for his sixth comedy special, Talking for Clapping (Netflix).

On TV, Patton Oswalt had a starring role on Adult Swim’s The Heart, a series regular on Showtime’s United States of Tara, recurred on the SyFy series, Caprica, and has had many guest roles on Justified, Two and a Half Men, and Seinfeld, among others. He is also very well known for playing Spence on The King of Queens and the narrator on ABC’s hit comedy, The Goldberg’s.

As a comedian, Oswalt has released five critically acclaimed albums, including his Grammy-winning, Talking for Clapping and Grammy-nominated, Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time.

As a writer, Oswalt spent two seasons on MADtv and has also written for the MTV Music Awards.

He tours regularly and extensively, headlining in the United States, Canada, and the UK.

Both of his published books Zombie Spaceship Wasteland (2011) and Silver Screen Fiend (2015) are New York Times Best Sellers.

