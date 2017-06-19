PATRONS OF THE PRADO’S 2017 MASTERPIECE GALA

San Diego, CA – Patrons of the Prado will celebrate 20 years of giving on Saturday, July 8, 2017 with its MASTERPIECE GALA – Noche de Suenos–Night of Dreams. The event will take place at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion and is an exciting evening of culture, arts, dining and dancing. Benefiting ten Balboa Park Arts and culture organizations.

The evening begins with sunset cocktails at 6:00 p.m. Dining begins at 7:30 p.m., catered by Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille and a performance by soloist tenor Joey Molina. At 9:30 p.m., the evening will continue with music and dancing under the moonlight provided by The Mighty Untouchables. Attire for the gala is formal or a touch of “Flamenco Flair.” Complimentary Valet Parking is available (Organ Pavilion lot: Take Park Boulevard to President’s Way).

Kristi Pieper will serve as gala chair. Pam Wagner and Maria Stanley are serving as co-chairs for the evening. Honorary chairs include Arlene and Richard Esgate, Anne Evans and John Thornton. To honor their 20th anniversary the gala recognizes its 20/20 Circle sponsors; Papa Doug and Geniya Manchester, Pamela Wagner and Hans Tegebo and Lynne and Dr. Stephen Wheeler for their Leadership Gifts.

Tickets for Masterpiece Gala are available online at www.PatronsofthePrado.org. Individual tickets are $500. A VIP Table for ten is $10,000; a general table for ten is $5,000. Additional sponsorship and underwriter opportunities are available; please visit www.PatronsofthePrado.org. For more information on the 2017 Gala contact pradopatrons@gmail.com or call 858-256-6140.

“Patrons of the Prado is a group of dedicated community leaders who have dared to dream for the past 20 years, turning that vision into an amazing reality for our beloved Balboa Park,” shared Krisi Pieper, “Noche de Sueños will be a vibrant tapestry of color and pageantry celebrating arts and culture, our members, community and Prado institutions.”

Since 1997, the Patrons of the Prado has been committed to raising funds to support ten arts, science and cultural centers on the Prado in Balboa Park, and for programs that provide under-served school children educational access to the world-class treasures of Balboa Park, inspiring cultural fluency for future generations.

Kathryn Vaughn, president of Patrons of the Prado, noted that the organization is comprised of dynamic and accomplished women who have made nurturing the arts in San Diego a high priority in their lives. “The Patrons of the Prado ‘Bucks4Buses’ program has served to bring thousands of San Diego children to the museums and theaters on The Prado. Through our collective belief in our cherished cultural institutions of the Prado, we connect with each other, our beneficiaries and every visitor to Balboa Park. We are driven by our passion and mission and ask you to join us by supporting Patrons of the Prado.”

In its 20 years, Patrons of the Prado has raised more than $3.4 million and $326,000 for its “Bucks4Buses” program. Major funds raised in 2017 will benefit five of the organization’s ten beneficiaries along the Prado in Balboa Park: The Old Globe, San Diego Museum of Art, Timken Museum of Art, Fleet Science Center and San Diego Junior Theatre. All ten of Patrons of Prado beneficiaries will receive grants dedicated to its “Bucks4Buses” initiative.

About Patrons of the Prado … Patrons of the Prado is committed to raising funds to benefit ten arts and science organizations on the Prado in Balboa Park, and for programs that provide transportation and educational access for San Diego school children to the world-class treasures of Balboa Park, inspiring cultural fluency for future generations. The founders had a unique vision to provide unrestricted funding which allows beneficiaries the freedom to maximize the impact of these gifts by aligning funding with their strongest needs. Since inception in 1997, Patrons of the Prado has granted over $3.4 million in unrestricted funding to Gala beneficiaries. The funds raised help these organizations to present a dynamic array of internationally acclaimed exhibitions, offer a comprehensive range of educational programs, and maintain the unparalleled collections of modern and contemporary works of art as well as the facilities within each landmark institution.