“Only Under God”, a Patriotic Musical featuring the Celebration Choir and Orchestra. One day only, Sunday, May 26, at 10:30 am, at the Carlsbad Community Church. Everyone is invited to this free event.

Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad, Ca. 92008, 760-729-2331 CarlsbadCommunityChurch.org