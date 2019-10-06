Patricia “Tisha” Bullock Obituary

Patricia “Tisha” Bullock May 19, 1943 – September 22, 2019

Tisha Bullock, 76, passed away surrounded by love, on the last day of summer in Carlsbad, California.

Born in 1943 in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Fred and Maerose Greenwood; Tisha was the middle child of three. The family moved to California in 1955, where she later met William Huntington Jr. They married and had 2 children: Janet and William III. She was devoted to her family.

Looking to better herself and her children’s lives, she pursued her passion of medicine and helping others, and put herself through college. Tisha graduated from Grossmont College with a degree inRespiratory Therapy.

She was a vital part of writing the Pulmonary Rehab programs and getting the insurance industry to recognize it. She eventually retired from UCSD, but her love of medicine was never far from her heart.

She married Peter Bullock in 1979, a father of 2 children: Robert and Angie, and her adventures truly began. They purchased their little piece of paradise in Oceanside’s Morro Hills. They traveled the world together. She made memories scuba diving in Belize, snorkeling in Hawaii and zip lining in Costa Rica.



She loved to travel, especially family trips to Baja. It was there that she was actively involved with the Flying Samaritans, coordinating and providing medical care.

Tisha had an “open door” policy, you were always welcome. She had open arms, a giving heart and a stubborn streak a mile long. You could always expect honesty from her. She loved being both a mom and grandma. She was Galaxy Grandma to her grandkids. She loved gardening, flower arranging, art, music and her animals.

Central in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. Her church family were important to her. Her faith was her rock. She is now an angel having truly earned her wings.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter Bullock and her parents Fred and Maerose Greenwood. She is survived by her children: Janet (Scott) Puckett, William (Sandy) Huntington III, Robert (Jennifer) Bullock, Angie (Ron) Ringer, 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bobbie (Denny), brother Ric (Eulene), nieces, nephew, all the people she loved and accepted as family and many, many friends.

She will be missed beyond words. A celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019 at 2:00 at First Lutheran Church 1410 Foothill Dr, Vista, CA 92084

She loved Bright Happy Colors E.H.S