Patio Playhouse Theatre Upcoming Events

Open House at Patio- A FREE event for those who would like a tour of our facility, casual meet-and-greet with Board Members, light refreshments, and to learn more about what we do, what we have to offer our community, and how to volunteer.

Acting Academy- Our 12th Annual Performing Arts Camp for youth, ages 6-14. We have an early sign-up special going on through June 1st…. $150 for a whole week of camp!

Patio Playhouse Proudly Presents Acting Academy 2018

Week of June 11-15 for ages 6-14 9 a.m- 1 p.m. at Patio Playhouse

Audition Preparation – Stage Presence – Singing & Dance – Improvisation & Fun

Character Development – Final Talent Revue – Healthy snacks provided

$175 per camper w/ 15% discount for siblings – Early registration discount- $150 before May 31st

116 S. Kalmia St. Escondido – Visit www.patioplayhouse.com for registration and details

Or call (760) 746-6669 and leave a message

Join us for fun and learning!

MAGEC in the Park- A fun, family-friendly event that is also FREE! Art contest and projects for youth with prizes, Patio Playhouse Preview show, raffle, Kona Ice truck, and more.

A family festival bringing youth teams together to create cool art and showcase Escondido’s Arts and Culture

Saturday June 9, 2018 • 6:30 to 9pm Kit Carson Park Amphitheater -3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido

Gather your family and friends, find your inspiration and create a team! Enter the “Escondido Inspires Us” Youth Art Competition – Teams are open to kids in any combination of 3-5 students in grades 1 to 12

NO COST TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ART CONTEST OR ATTEND THE EVENT

Every art contest participant will receive two tickets to their choice of one of this summer’s Patio Plays in the Park. A $50 value! Jesus Christ Superstar • Annie • In the Heights

Judging by audience applause, bring lots of family, friends, club and classmates to cheer for your team.

Prizes will be awarded to three winning teams.

Team sculptures will be exhibited, after the event, in the Expressions Gallery at the Escondido Arts Partnership located at 262 E Grand Avenue.

Registration opens May 5, 2018 – a limited number of teams will be accepted To reserve your team select MAGEC in the Park at stoneandglass.com/book-a-class/

Come for the contest and stay for the entertainment. Festival activities include: Picnic area, raffle with great prizes, refreshments, face painting, photo booth, interactive activities and the Plays in the Park Preview Show

This event is Sponsored by In partnership with California Center for the Arts • Distinction Gallery • EcoVivarium • Escondido Arts Partnership • Escondido Art Association • Roynon Museum of Earth Science & Paleontology

San Diego Archaeological Center • San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum • Spiritivity Stone and Glass • Visit Escondido • Kona Ice of Escondido/Coastal

Questions? Please email info@stoneandglass.com subject line MAGEC in the Park For more event info, go to visitescondido.com/magec-in-the-park

Our summer season of Broadway musicals at Kit Carson Park Amphitheatre- June 15th– September 1st