Patio Playhouse Partners With SD Humane Society For ” Pygmalion”

Presents Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw

Can a lowly flower girl make the grade masquerading as a duchess? Henry Higgins thinks so! Dive into this enchanting classic tale by George Bernard Shaw as Pygmalion hits the stage at Patio Playhouse, running through January 28th.

Escondido, CA – (January 3, 2018) Phonetics Professor Henry Higgins makes a gentleman’s wager that, through strict tutelage in language and deportment, he can pass off a lowly flower girl as a duchess. Shaw’s classic play, first presented in 1913, is widely known for its highly romanticized musical rendition, My Fair Lady, but in fact audiences everywhere have delighted in the original play, which contains biting observations about the English class system and the ensuing predicament of women within it.

Patio Playhouse’s version of Pygmalion features an enchanting cast led by Brian P. Evans and Eliza Huf as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolitle, which includes Chris Braden (Bystander, Butler), Alex Contreras (Freddy Eynsford Hill), Linda Englund (Mrs. Higgins), Raechele Hans (Clara Eynsford Hill), Richard Rivera (Alfred Doolittle), Larry Steckling (Colonel Pickering), and Deborah Zimmer (Mrs. Pearce).

The Pygmalion cast and production team are proud to be partnering with the San Diego Theatre Connection and San Diego Humane Society with the POWER TO THE PETS Campaign. Attendees to any production of Pygmalion are invited to bring pet food or toys or contribute financially to this drive; all donations collected in the designated container for the duration of the show will benefit San Diego Humane Society and its San Diego, Oceanside, and Escondido campuses. More information is available at www.sdhumane.org. The San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat at @SDTheatreConnection.

Performances of Pygmalion will begin January 5th and run through January 28th. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. and afternoon performances on Sundays are at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $18 for Adults, $15 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $10 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Steve Murdock. Produced by Jennifer McKenna.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.