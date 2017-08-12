Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents “Into the Woods”

Partnered with San Diego Theatre Connection to support United Way

Storybook characters, toe-tapping music, and all of the drama that the woods can possibly hold… the beloved musical Into the Woods runs at Kit Carson Amphitheater from August 11 through 26th.

Escondido, CA – (August 2017) Classic fairy tales weave together like delicate rainbow threads (in hues of red, gold, white, and more…) to build an intricate, complex and epic musical that still somehow bears all of the hallmarks of reality. Into the Woods hits the main stage at Patio Playhouse’s Kit Carson Amphitheater this Friday, August 11 and runs through the 26th.

Into the Woods tells the story of a baker and his wife who desperately want a baby of their own; Cinderella, whose dream is to attend a festival at the palace; and Jack, a boy whose cow is dry. Upon learning that their family line has been cursed and cannot bear children due to the spell placed on them by a local witch, the baker and his wife set off on an adventure to hunt down key ingredients needed to break the spell… and succeed! But will the fulfillment of all of those wishes be a good thing in the end? Disaster is brewing…

This summer’s production of Into the Woods is led by Keri Miller as The Baker’s Wife, Cassie Bleher as Cinderella, Brian Evans as the Baker, Lori Tinkle as The Witch, David Spitzfaden as Jack, and Tamara Alsaied as Little Red Riding Hood. The production also features Patrick O’Connor, Tara Beth Palmer, Caitlin LaMar, Tina LaMar, Sierra Sosbee, Michael Evan, Cassi Nelson, Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez, Christopher T. Miller, Tirza Pletcher, Susan Guffy, Tyler Jiles, Deborah Zimmer, Sarah Bedford, Andrea Acuna, Ariana Johnson, Jeremy Vigen, and Karen McLeod.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, Into the Woods won Tony Awards for Best Score and Book as well as the 2002 Tony Award for Best Revival. Patio’s rendition features a live orchestra, innumerable stunning costumes, songs for every musical buff, and of course, an evening under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater! Into the Woods will begin August 11th and run through August 26th with performances on Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. at Kit Carson Amphitheater.

Patio’s production of Into the Woods is also proud to be partnering with the San Diego Theatre Connection on the Readers in the Heights campaign supporting United Way of San Diego. This summer reading program helps children to maintain and increase literacy skills over the summer rather than sliding backwards, this year working to reach over 400 children in 4 locations. Attendees to any production of Into the Woods are invited to open their hearts and wallets to this worthy cause; donations of children’s books and financial contributions will go to help children in City Heights avoid the “summer slide” and instead make strides in maintaining literacy. More information about this program is available at www.uwsd.org. The San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat at @SDTheatreConnection. Patio Playhouse is also participating in the highly entertaining 2017 Grand Ave Scav in-person scavenger hunt with 7 other local Grand Avenue businesses; please visit us on social media to learn more.

Tickets: All shows will be presented at Kit Carson Park Amphitheater, located at 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Geoffrey A. Cox. Produced by Kristen Fogle. Musical Direction by Christopher T. Miller. Choreography by Candace Carbajal.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.