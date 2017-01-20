Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot

The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater.

Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This existential masterpiece tells the story of two wandering tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait by a lonely tree to meet up with Mr. Godot. The tramps hope that Godot (an enigmatic figure in a world where time, place, and memory are blurred and meaning is where you find it) holds the key to changing their lives for the better, but instead, two eccentric travelers arrive, one man on the end of the other’s rope. The results are both funny and dangerous.

Audiences will be transfixed with the simplicity of the set from the moment they walk through the door of the intimate playhouse in downtown Escondido, but it is the cast of this play that will capably captivate them. Patio alums Neha Curtiss as Vladimir and Chris Braden as Estragon are joined onstage by Paul Uhler (Pozzo), Scott Kolod (Lucky), and Lucas Goodman (Boy), and each actor brings a unique note to the performance.

Ably directed by Grant Gelvin and produced by Matthew FitzGerald, this show is one for the books, and the perfect way to jump into theater this season. Now running through Jan. 29 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm, all shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $18 for Adults, $15 for Senior, Military, and Student, and $10 for Youth 16 and under. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, by email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.