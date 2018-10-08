Patio Playhouse Community & Youth Theater Presents “Wait Until Dark”

Written by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher bringing awareness to White Cane Safety Month

Patio Playhouse’s Wait Until Dark, running through October 28th, is a scary classic that will have you screaming in your seats

Escondido, CA – (October 2018) Patio Playhouse Community Theater ushers in the season of scares with the suspenseful thriller Wait Until Dark, which opened Friday, October 5. Written by Frederick Knott of Dial M for Murder fame, this version of the 1966 original has been updated by renowned playwright and adaptor Jeffrey Hatcher (Compleat Female Stage Beauty, Tuesdays With Morrie) into a sleek film noir spin for a 21st century audience, even more gripping and fast-paced than before. Set in 1944 Greenwich Village, the plot centers on Susan Hendrix, a recently blind woman who must defend herself from the murderous thieves who have broken into her apartment in search of a doll whose peculiar value will have a surprising reveal. As the gasp-inducing developments advance in a battle of wits between the clever Susan and her ruthless tormentors, she discovers that her blindness might be the unexpected key to her triumph, and ultimately, her survival.

Matt FitzGerald, Patio Playhouse

This production takes place in Patio’s Kalmia theater, a venue appropriately intimate for a chilling drama that plays out in a New York City apartment. The stellar cast features Amy Bowersox as Susan, Jim Winkler as Roat, Anthony Reynoso as Mike, Adam Sheldon as Carlino, Tyler Jiles as Sam, and Catalina Zelles as Gloria.

Patio Playhouse’s Wait Until Dark is honored to be supporting an awareness drive for the blind for the duration of this show, with a special emphasis on White Cane Awareness Month and October 15th, White Cane Awareness Day. The white cane is a tool which gives our blind neighbors the ability to “achieve a full and independent life” and “move freely and safely from place to place,” according to the National Federation of the Blind. San Diego boasts a number of local organizations which provide education, outreach, rehabilitation, and support to the visually-impaired and Patio Playhouse is proud to help raise awareness for these valuable organizations. Furthermore, Patio Playhouse is a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets: Performances of Wait Until Dark will begin on Friday, October 5 and continue through Sunday, October 28. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. with afternoon performances on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $17 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Jacob Hatch. Produced by Matt FitzGerald.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Last year alone, Patio Playhouse adult and youth productions took home 10 different Aubrey Awards (awarded at an annual ceremony by the San Diego Association of Community Theatres). Patio also presents a summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. Patio Playhouse is an independent, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com