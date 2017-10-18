Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Princess Diana, The Musical

Written by Karen Sokolof Javitch and Elaine Jabenis and Partnered with The Seany Foundation

Patio Playhouse is proud to present the San Diego premiere of this new musical about the life of Princess Diana, including her courtship and marriage to Prince Charles, her tumultuous relationship with the royal family, her tragic death, and her lasting legacy as an icon of grace, generosity, and beauty. This limited engagement runs October 20-29.

Escondido, CA – (October 14, 2017) Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present the San Diego premiere of Princess Diana, The Musical, written by Karen Sokolof Javitch and Elaine Jabenis. The show features a comprehensive score inspired by Ms. Javitch’s grief on the occasion of Diana’s untimely death, and reflects Diana’s transition from an unknown 19-year-old teacher to the most famous woman in the world at that time. Author and royal family historian Susan M. Skinner calls the music “very entertaining in a true Broadway style” and praises the libretto for its “insight and compassion for the major parties involved.” The 34 original songs in the show range from duets between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, to songs featuring Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Queen Mum, and other royal family members. The ballad “There Was a Time,” which details Diana’s early and unrequited love for Charles, will provoke tears from all who mourned her fairy tale gone wrong. But the show also resonates with the humor, excitement, adoration, and love that characterized Diana’s story.

The talented cast features Catherine Caldwell as Princess Diana and JD Battenberg as Prince Charles, as well as Deborah Zimmer (The Queen), David Guthrie (Prince Philip), Karen Menin (Queen Mum), Cassi Nelson (Camilla Parker-Bowles/Jane/Anne), Jerico Sosbee (Narrator/Michael/Lord Mountbatten), Alicia O’Neil (Fergie), Sierra Sosbee (Carolyn), Peter Johnson (Victor), Jeremy Vigen (Dudley), Anna Simmons (Sarah), Brian Keon (Emcee), Isaac Marchesino (Prince William), William Fisher, Jr. (Prince Harry), Shasta Fox (Shoo-Wop Girl/Salon Assistant), Jazmin Sanchez (Shoo-Wop Girl/Beauty Editor), and Michaela Greely and Dylan Lally (Ensemble.)

Patio Playhouse pairs each show of the season with a charitable cause; for this production of Princess Diana, the Musical, the theater is proud be running our “Glow and a Show” Glow Stick Drive in partnership with The Seany Foundation. Sean Lewis Robins, a young San Diegan battling Ewing’s sarcoma, always wanted to do something to enhance the lives of other kids affected by cancer. Today, 11 years after his passing, his family has continued to honor his legacy through the workings of this local non-profit. As Princess Diana is remembered for her charitable work surrounding pediatric cancer and other causes, Patio Playhouse is honored to support The Seany Foundation’s annual free Camp Reach for the Sky (CR4TS) in similarly creating smiles for local San Diego families battling cancer and their siblings. Each summer, CR4TS distributes hundreds of glow sticks at campfires, dances, a Fourth of July firework show and other occasions in order to shine a light in the lives of these campers. Patio Playhouse patrons are invited to join the theater in supporting the efforts of The Seany Foundation by purchasing glow sticks and donating “funds for fun” for these kids and their siblings. A kiosk and more information about how you can donate will be available in the lobby at each performance. Attendees of all Princess Diana, the Musical shows are encouraged to bring glow sticks to donate, or cash to contribute towards this worthy cause. More information on The Seany Foundation is available at www.theseanyfoundation.org/.

Tickets: Performances will begin Friday, October 20 and continue through Sunday, October 29, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 S. Kalmia St., Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli.) Tickets for this production are $20 for Adults and $18 for Seniors/Military/Students. The Youth ticket price is $15 up to age 16. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at (760) 746-6669, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. This production is directed by Geoffrey A. Cox and produced by Victoria Silva-Davis.