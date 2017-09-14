Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”

Written by Norton Juster and adapted by Susan Nanus – Partnered with Visit Escondido and the Escondido Public Library

Everyone’s favorite children’s book comes to life, telling the tale of Milo as he journeys to the Land of Wisdom in a magic tollbooth! This charming adaptation by Patio Playhouse’s Youth Theater runs Sept. 15 – Oct. 1.

Escondido, CA – (September 13, 2017) Patio Playhouse Youth Theater is proud to present The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, adapted by Susan Janus and based on the beloved children’s book of the same name. This entertaining production follows Milo on his journey in a magic tollbooth through the Lands of Wisdom and Ignorance… and off to rescue Princesses Rhyme and Reason!

The play will have you falling in love with clever wordplay, learning, and of course the talents of a full cast of talented youth actors, including Andy Reynolds (Humbug), Belle Morelock (AZAZ/Narrator), Christian Reyes (Milo), Daniel Robbins (Undersecretary of Understanding), Eden Tarut (Dischord/Trivium), Emma Manthorp (Duke of Definition), Elaina Espinoza (Count of Connotation), Gabriella Reichel (Whether Man), Grace Uhles (Dodecahedron/Gatekeeper), Joy Laine (Princess Sweet Rhyme), Kaylee Uhles (Princess Pure Reason), Lucy Cribb (Tock), Mark Sinnott (Minister of Meaning), Molly Abrom (Mathemagician), Paris Cribb (Dynne/Senses Taker), Rayne Gonzalez (Insincerity), Reina Stinchcomb (Spelling Bee and Wordsnatcher), Ricky Perez (Stand in/Stage Crew), Taylor Gonzalez (Stand in/Stage Crew), and Varsha Balaji (Earl of Essence).

Patio Playhouse’s The Phantom Tollbooth is proud to be partnering with the Escondido Public Library and Visit Escondido to support Read Local Shop Local, encouraging local membership in the Escondido Public Library and patronage of various local companies. By showing a library card at Patio Playhouse upon ticket purchase, members will receive vouchers for two complimentary concessions items to be enjoyed at intermission. Patio Playhouse is joined by 20 other businesses in supporting this unique fall membership drive. For more information, please visit their website at https://library.escondido.org/local.

Tickets: Performances of The Phantom Tollbooth will began Friday, September 15 and continue through Sunday, October 1. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7 p.m. with afternoon performances on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $12 for Adults and $8 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by John Greenleaf. Produced by Peggy Schneider.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.