Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Greetings! 

By Tom Dudzick – Partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters

What happens when Andy brings his Jewish atheist fiancée home to meet the Catholic folks for Christmas? Would you believe that’s not even the real kicker in this story? Greetings! provides a fresh dose of humor and miracles, running at Patio Playhouse through December 17th.

Escondido, CA – Family dynamics, differing religious beliefs… and a holiday surprise! Greetings! brings the challenge and chaos of interpersonal communication into the homey Patio Playhouse theater, opening Friday, November. Andy Gorski is just another guy bringing his fiancée home over the holidays. Except she’s a Jewish atheist… and home is where his sweet Catholic mother, sour Catholic father, and severely challenged younger brother, Mickey, live in Pittsburgh. Sure enough, it’s only a matter of time before the expected tension hits the room. And then, suddenly, Mickey remits a “Greetings!” after only ever having spoken in “oh boys” and “wows.” What happens next will change them all forever.

Tom Dudzick’s humorous yet tender play, which earned the Victory Gardens Theater’s Dennis Zacek’s praise as “a work that entertains while recognizing a spirituality in the midst of chaos,” will charm all audiences this holiday season. Patio’s cast includes Chris Braden (Andy Gorski), Tami O’Connell (Randi Stein), Rick Hill (Phil Gorski), Susan Guffy (Emily Gorski), and John Carroll (Mickey Gorski).

The Greetings! cast and production team are proud to be partnering with the San Diego Theatre Connection through a recruitment drive to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and Operation Bigs. Attendees to any production of Greetings! are invited to get involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters BIG SHOW drive; any Big Brothers Big Sisters donations collected for the duration of the show will help to support this program, which provides one-to-one mentoring for children to military families in San Diego County. More information is available at www.sdbigs.org/operationbigs. The San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat at @SDTheatreConnection.

Performances of Greetings! will begin November 17th and run through December 17th. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. with afternoon performances on Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $18 for Adults, $15 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $10 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Patricia Moran Collins. Produced by Deborah Ann Zimmer.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.