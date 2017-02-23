Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Beau Jest by James Sherman



Partnered with Interfaith Community Services … Audiences love Beau Jest (running through March 12 at Patio Playhouse), which combines humor, a quick pace, and the importance of family, communication, and open-mindedness.

Escondido, CA – (February 23, 2017) Reviews are out, and Beau Jest at Patio Playhouse, written by improv master James Sherman and directed by Samantha Goldstein, is an absolute hit! “Highly recommended for those who need a laugh… a very talented cast and superb direction brought fast-paced action and lots of laughs from a clever script. Kudos to all.” “Great intimate theatre with outstanding cast. Not a bad seat in the house. Loved the energy; you can tell they do this because they love the craft.” “One word: enchanting.”

Beau Jest is, in director Samantha Goldstein’s words, “a family comedy about a principled girl, Sarah, who is trying to find her way in life but really wants to please her quirky parents, too. Her desire to make everyone happy lands her in a love triangle that leads to some hilarious situations. But the show also has a lot of heart, and audiences may recognize their own family dynamics in these characters, and feel a little misty about it, too… Beau Jestreminds us that, at the end of the day, (our) parents usually just want us to be happy.”

Goldstein added, “I have a really special cast for this production of Beau Jest. They treat each other like family off stage, so their warmth and commitment shine through onstage as well. They are genuinely funny people who clearly have fun in these roles, and audiences have noticed. Also, changing brother Joel to sister Joely has been a wonderful addition to the family dynamics. Emily March (Joely) and Cassiopeia Guthrie (Sarah) have some hilarious sisterly friction, and this has enhanced and complicated Joely’s relationship with suitor Chris Cringle (Alex Contreras) and escort Bob Schroeder (David Guthrie) as well.” March, Guthrie, Contreras, and Guthrie are joined by Patio veterans Deborah Zimmer and Kevin Bray as Sarah and Joely’s parents, the somewhat traditional Miriam and Abe Goldman. With a laugh a minute, a breakneck pace, and enough realism to bring tears and laughter to every patron in the house, this family-friendly show will warm your heart with its messages of love, listening, honesty, open-mindedness, and family.

During the four-week run of performances, Patio Playhouse is proud to be partnering with Interfaith Community Services to raise resources and awareness towards their mission. Interfaith, founded in 1979 and headquartered right here in Escondido, seeks to provide relief to low-income, homeless, and under-served populations in North San Diego County through the provision of stability-building programs and relief services. Last year, Interfaith (with the help of its 300 member faith centers) was able to provide support to over 17,000 North County individuals alone. In keeping with the Patio Playhouse goal of giving back to the community, for the duration of the show, Beau Jest’s cast and crew will run a collection station in the theater lobby. Patrons are encouraged to bring books, art supplies, stationery, flashcards, card games and other small tools of learning and artistic expression, as well as funds that will go to support the creation of Kids’ Kits for Interfaith. The cast believes that bringing smiles, relief, and love to the numerous families with young children serviced will, as Sarah says, support the emotional development of our future.

Performances of Beau Jest will continue to run through Sunday, March 12, with Friday & Saturday evening performances at 8 p.m. – afternoon performances Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse, located at 116 South Kalmia Street, Escondido (between Vinz Wine Bar and Continental Deli). Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $18 for Adults and $15 for Senior, Military, and Students, and $10 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website atwww.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Samantha Goldstein. Produced by Steve Warrick.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.