

Written by L. Frank Baum

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Partnered with Words Alive of San Diego

Escondido, CA — From page to screen to stage, audiences have been enchanted by Dorothy and her adventures for over a century. Now you can enjoy this classic and all the songs you know so well under the stars in Escondido. Escondido, CA – (July 8, 2019) Patio Playhouse Community Theater presents The Wizard of Oz, the beloved tale of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, encountering some strangely familiar new friends along the way. This production is a faithful adaptation of the MGM film, recreating the dialogue and structure of the 1939 classic nearly scene for scene, though it is adapted for live stage performance. The Wizard of Oz includes the classic songs “Over the Rainbow,” Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead),” “If I Only Had a Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road),” “If I Were King of the Forest,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.”

Photo Credit: Matt FitzGerald – Patio Playhouse



The cast includes Arleth Ruvalcaba (Dorothy), Erik Mayuiers (Scarecrow), Elias Questenberg (Tin Man), Ryan Fagan (Lion), Ashley Perez (Glinda), Becca Pilcher (Wicked Witch), Annie Buchheit (Auntie Em), Chris Braden (Uncle Henry), Brian P. Evans (Professor/Oz), Naomi Berg (Guard) and Aeris Keophonexay, Alex Penner, Alexander Guthrie, Alli Brown, Andrea Roebuck, Andy Reynolds, Beca Vavrek, Caro Louise Aristei, Chara Ward, Cyrus Keophonexay, Daxton Bethoney, Deb Zimmer, Drake Lever, Eleanor Moreau, Eva Rasmussen, Gavin Lever, Grace Soneff, Isabella Bethoney, Jasper Guthrie, Jiana Perez, Jocelin Jimenez, Kalia Ward, Karen McLeod, Kelsey Ward, Kendall Ratcliff, Lillian Roebuck, Madeline Radunsky, Melissa Moreau, Mia Levy, Michele Peters, Neveah Bethoney, Pinakin Dhamdhere, Rio Evans, Ruby Nichols, Skyla Keophonexay, Tim Arends, Tristan Murphy, William Fisher Jr. (Ensemble.)

Patio Playhouse’s production of The Wizard of Oz is proud to partner with Words Alive of San Diego, whose mission is to create opportunities for life success by inspiring young people to make a commitment to reading. Their literacy initiatives include a Read Aloud Program, where volunteers in 181 classrooms help preschoolers through 3rd grade students connect with the joy of reading while developing cognitive and verbal skills. Their Teen Services Program facilitates an Adolescent Book Group, engaging hundreds of at-risk teens across 22 classrooms in book club-style discussions, writing sessions and workshops that build language fluency and critical thinking skills. A third core program focuses on Family Literacy, empowering parents with the techniques and materials to deepen their children’s connection to reading. In 2016, Words Alive helped launch a similar Family Literacy program with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, extending their outreach to Orange County. Words Alive has also begun awarding college scholarship money, through its Westreich Scholarship, to students in the Teen Services program. Learn more at wordsalive.org.

Tickets: Performances of The Wizard of Oz will run July 12 through July 27, with performances July 12-14, 18-21 and 25-27, all shows at 8:00 p.m. The full schedule is available on our website. The venue for this production is Patio Playhouse’s summer stage under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater in Escondido. Tickets are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Becky Brooks. Music Direction by Becky Brooks. Produced by Brenda Townsend. Licensed by Tams-Witmark: A Concord Theatricals Company.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the mainstage theater is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio also presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, of which The Wizard of Oz is a part, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. In summer of 2019, Patio presents both The Wizard of Oz and Little Women, The Broadway Musical, coming on August 16 and running through August 31. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a proud partner of San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County. San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.