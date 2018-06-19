Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents Jesus Christ Superstar

What’s the buzz? Tap your toes and be enchanted by crowd favorite rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, playing under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater June 15 through 30. Presenting Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego

Escondido, CA – (June 2018) … Audiences are LOVING Patio Playhouse’s rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, running Thursdays through Saturdays through June 30. This rock opera, wowing audiences for over 40 years, is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life and, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

Patio Plays in the Park’s rendition this summer is a new take on an old classic, bringing a special flair in its details. There’s the delightful venue under the Escondido night sky, the live rock band, and of course the stylings of an incredibly talented and versatile cast led by Patio newcomers Alyssa Guttendorf (Judas Iscariot) and Mario Arambula-Damian (Jesus Christ), both of whom bring the complexities of their respective roles to dynamic life on stage.

Of course, the key element is the virtuosity of the vocals in this production… not only Guttendorf’s and Arambula Damian’s, but also those of Adriana Zuniga-Williams in the role of Mary Magdalene, Noah Zuniga-Williams as Caiaphas, Sarah Slaven as Annas, David Guthrie as Pontius Pilate, Jennifer Purviance as King Herod, Wyatt Rhinehart as Peter, Kai Brown as Simon Zealotes, and Doug Shattuck, Samantha Goldstein, and Geoffrey Cox as the Priests. Add to that the entertaining large-scale dance numbers that will practically have the audiences raising the roof in the aisles and, well, you’ve got yourself an enjoyable evening of singing and toe-tapping along! The cast of Superstar is rounded out by a skilled ensemble: Cindy Alfonso, JJ Barlow, Chris Braden, Lillian Broschart, Mark Broschart, Dominique Brown, Abby Cason, Diego Castro, Jovani Chavez, Catalina Colby, Kami Dickerson, John Paul Evert, Ali Flores, Alexander Guthrie, Cassiopeia Guthrie, Hannah Henson, Sydney Joyner, Priscilla Ju, Dylan Lally, Lea LeBrun, Jolyon Maxilom, Danielle Muckle, Karen Nolte, Elias Questenberg, Izaiah Rhinehart, Maille Riggs, Dorian Rodriguez, Laurissa Rudgers, Violeta Ruiz-Lopez, Jazmin Sanchez, Jason Schlarmann, Debra Thomas, Sierra Weis, Ashton Wright, and Dawn Marie Zuniga-Williams.

Patio Plays in the Park is proud to be partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego all summer with a goal of bringing awareness to their incredible programs. For many San Diego children, going back to school can be overwhelming. Not having the necessary school supplies or clothes can put an enormous amount of stress on parents and the 30,000 young people that Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego serves annually. This summer, the Club is working hard to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children who lack the basic necessities to go back to school by running a collection drive to fill 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school basics for those in need in our own communities. Your donation makes a difference for a child. For more information about how BGCGSD is changing lives, please visit the organization website at www.sdyouth.org. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets: Performances of Jesus Christ Superstar will begin on Friday, June 15th and continue through June 30th. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm and all shows will be presented at Kit Carson Amphitheater, located at 100 Amphitheater Drive in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Deborah Zimmer. Produced by Brenda Townsend. Music Direction by Emily Awkerman. Choreography by Erin Collins. Produced by Special Arrangement with The Musical Company.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Last year alone, Patio Playhouse adult and youth productions took home 10 different Aubrey Awards (awarded at an annual ceremony by the San Diego Association of Community Theatres). Patio presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. This year, the season will include Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, and In the Heights, all partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.