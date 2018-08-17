Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents In the Heights

Escondido, CA – (August 13, 2018) Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present In the Heights, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. This popular musical tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, and where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego

Since winning the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, In the Heights has become a fan favorite. It is most renowned as the first work by cultural phenomenon Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton, but Patio Plays in the Park’s version will charm you as it brings the audience closer and closer to that universal American Dream through the power of song, storytelling, and dance. The cast is led by stellar performances courtesy of Tim Cabal (Usnavi De La Vega), Violeta Ruiz-Lopez (Vanessa), Pamela Basurto (Nina Rosario, and David Marshall (Benny), David Guthrie (Kevin Rosario), Vivian Delgado (Camila Rosario), Sydney Joyner as Abuela Claudia, Victor Reveles (Sonny), Valeria Gomez (Daniela), Laura Jimenez (Carla), Ryan Burtanog (Piragua Guy), Jovani Chavez (Graffiti Pete). The show also features a tremendous ensemble in performers Elaire Andrade, Mario Arambula-Damien, Lillian Broschart, Diego Castro, Catalina Colby, Rusty Dimagiba, Fredy Gomez, Priscilla Ju, Lea Magro, and Jazmin Sanchez.

Photos by Adriana Zuniga-Williams Photography

Patio Plays in the Park is proud to be partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego all summer with a goal of bringing awareness to their incredible programs. For many San Diego children, going back to school can be overwhelming. Not having the necessary school supplies or clothes can put an enormous amount of stress on parents and the 30,000 young people that Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego serves annually. This summer, the Club is working hard to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children who lack the basic necessities to go back to school by running a collection drive to fill 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school basics for those in need in our own communities. Your donation makes a difference for a child. For more information about how BGCGSD is changing lives, please visit the organization website at www.sdyouth.org. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets: Performances of In the Heights will begin on Friday, August 17th and continue through September 1st. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm and all shows will be presented at Kit Carson Amphitheater, located at 100 Amphitheater Drive in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Matt FitzGerald. Produced by Connie Fischl & Kelli Harless. Music Direction by Emily Awkerman. Choreography by Marc Caro with Dan Tanks. Produced by Special Arrangement with Rodgers & Hammerstein.

About Patio Playhouse….is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Last year alone, Patio Playhouse adult and youth productions took home 10 different Aubrey Awards (awarded at an annual ceremony by the San Diego Association of Community Theatres). Patio presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. This year, the summer shows, Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, and In the Heights, have been partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.