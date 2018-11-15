Escondido, CA – (November 13, 2018) Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), written by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, with original music by Will Knapp. Determined to perform something different than the traditional and expected A Christmas Carol, a merry trio of players takes the audience on a wild ride through abridged versions of every holiday tale they can think of (and since the audience helps, even more!) Fans of holiday songs will delight in hearing them all, from classic to contemporary (and funny pop culture moments, too!) while this energetic ensemble touches on Christmas traditions from all over the world. Hilarious, fast-paced and family-friendly, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is sure to put you right in the mood for the holiday season. The superb comic cast is comprised of Jason Schlarmann, Payne! Smith and Brandon Throckmorton.

Patio Playhouse’s production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is proud to be partnering with Meals on Wheels San Diego County, a volunteer-run non-profit organization that currently provides nutritious meals seven days a week to 1,500 seniors throughout San Diego County. Meals on Wheels also offers daily well-being checks, annual birthday and holiday gift boxes, and a partnership with Helen Woodward to provide weekly “AniMeals” for seniors’ pets. Dozens of corporations, organizations, military and youth groups provide over 3,000 volunteers for home visits, helping to ensure the comprehensive reach of nearly 200 daily delivery routes county-wide. Nearly 10,000 donors subsidize the cost per person for every Meals on Wheels recipient, who receive heart-healthy foods to help reduce the number of seniors who require longer hospital stays due to malnourishment. Throughout the run of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Patio patrons are encouraged to support the mission of Meals on Wheels by donating any amount to hang a special ornament on the paper tree in our lobby, with the option to honor someone by name on this display. The entire amount collected will be delivered to Meals on Wheels to support their holiday goals. For more information about how Meals on Wheels is changing lives, please visit the organization website at www.meals-on-wheels.org.

Tickets: Performances of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) will begin on Friday, November 16th and continue through Sunday, December 16th, with no performances the weekend of Thanksgiving. Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at Patio Playhouse’s mainstage theater at 116 W. Kalmia Ave. in downtown Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $17 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by David Guthrie. Produced by Laurissa Rudgers. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

About Patio Playhouse… is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Last year alone, Patio Playhouse adult and youth productions took home 10 different Aubrey Awards (awarded at an annual ceremony by the San Diego Association of Community Theatres). Patio presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of the San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County; the San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

All photos credit: Adriana Zuniga-Williams Photography. From left to right.

Christmas1:

Christmas2: Brandon Throckmorton

Christmas3: Brandon Throckmorton, Jason Schlarmann

Christmas4: Jason Schlarmann, Payne! Smith

Christmas5: Payne! Smith, Jason Schlarmann