Patio Playhouse Community Theater -Dead Man’s Cell Phone

Patio Playhouse Community Theater presents Dead Man’s Cell Phone written by Sarah Ruhl partnered with The Escondido History Center

A young woman answers an unattended cell phone in a café, and finds herself launched on a surprising tour of a stranger’s life.

Escondido, CA – (September, 2019) Patio Playhouse Community Theater presents Dead Man’s Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl. Friday, September 20 through October 6

The play, written in 2007, opens when a young woman, Jean, answers the phone of a dead man in a cafe, and then takes the audience on a creative reimagining of the life of the deceased, the revelations from his phone becoming an opportunity for Jean to recast the owner as a better person than he actually was. Along the way, Jean, too, is changed by her encounters with the dead man’s contacts. It’s a comedic and thought-provoking piece of contemporary theater that will lead to some spirited conversations after the show. Sarah Ruhl, a successful and prolific young playwright, won the MacArthur “Genius” Grant in 2006 and was the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright recipient in 2016. She is best known for The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize finalist, 2005) and In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play (Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony nomination for Best Play, 2010.)

The cast includes Andrea Acuna (Jean), Matt FitzGerald (Gordon), Allison MacDonald (Mrs. Gottleib), Amy Stanley (Hermia), Jeremy Schaeg (Dwight) and Alexandra Dybvig (The Other Woman.)

Patio Playhouse’s production of Dead Man’s Cell Phone is proud to be partnering with The Escondido History Center, a resource for students, scholars and local history buffs comprised of a collection of historic Escondido buildings and sites that have been repurposed as museum and research space. The Center invites the public to visit the Research Center to learn more about Escondido’s fascinating history through their collection of books, photographs and archival documents. Docents are available for guided tours of the buildings, as well as scheduled walking tours of historic areas. School field trips are welcome, and may include an opportunity to view blacksmiths at work at Bandy Blacksmith Shop. Providing educational opportunities to the community is an integral part of the Center’s mission. Throughout the run of Dead Man’s Cell Phone, Patio patrons are encouraged to support the mission of the Center by donating any amount through our lobby display. After the show closes, proceeds will be delivered to the Center to support their work and preservation. For more information or to donate, please visit their website at www.escondidohistory.org.

Tickets: Performances of Dead Man’s Cell Phone will run Friday, September 20 through October 6 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 and Sundays at 2:00 at our mainstage theater at 116 W. Kalmia Ave. in downtown Escondido. The full schedule is available on our website. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Steve Murdock. Produced by Jennifer McKenna. Licensed by arrangement with Samuel French.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand Avenues. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies, but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio also presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. In 2019, the summer shows The Wizard of Oz and Little Women, The Broadway Musical partnered with Words Alive San Diego. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a proud partner of San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County.