Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents “ANNIE”

Partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego

We think you’re gonna like it here! Tap your toes and be enchanted by the delightful youth and adult cast behind this production of Annie playing under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater.

Escondido, CA – (July 17, 2018) Everyone knows the classic tale of Annie, the young orphan who dreams of finding her parents someday, but you’ve never seen it like this, presented under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater for the weekends of July 20-28th! Known for its beloved songs which include “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” and “I Think I’m Gonna Like it Here,” as well as for seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical while on Broadway), this production of Annie marks the first time that one of Patio Playhouse’s youth shows will be performed in Kit Carson Amphitheatre as part of the Plays in the Park season.

The heartwarming tale of little orphan Annie by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan touches on themes which include family and optimism, while conveying a nostalgic glimpse of 1930s-era New York City. The cast of 42 is led by the charming Tirzah Villarreal (Annie) in her Patio Playhouse debut; Matt Sayre playing Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in a heartfelt performance, angelic-voiced Rae White (Grace Farrell); and Lenelle Wylie, Kaivan Mohsenzadeh, and Asia Myra playing comic villains Miss Hannigan, Rooster, and Lily St. Regis, as well as talented orphans Eleanor Moreau (Duffy), Kendall Ratcliff (July), Julia Van Skike (Pepper), Marina Hall (Tessie), Lendia Wylie (Kate), and Faeyt Aprieli Reasol (Molly). Rounding out this dynamic cast are: Doug Shattuck (Franklin D. Roosevelt), Chris Gilardi (Drake), Linda Snyder (Mrs. Greer), Susan Prince (Mrs. Pugh), Tim Arends (Mr. Bundles), John Frawley (Dog Catcher), Alex Contreras (Bert Healy), Bailee Coleman, Mary Allison Dunsmore and Rebecca Jeter (Boylan Sisters), Erica Randall (Star to Be), Marshall Hartman (Lt. Ward), Jodi Villarreal (Sophi), Abigail Beckett, Grayce Padilla, Jiana Perez, Josephine Hamernik, Lauren Allen, Reese McCulloch, Zoe Carnot, Annie Buchheit, Carol Collins, Chara Ward, Coty Hitchcock, Karen McLeod, Luke Allen, Martie Clark, Sandra Nava, and William Fisher Jr. (Ensemble), and Ca’ia as Sandy.

Patio Plays in the Park is proud to be helping that sun come out tomorrow for kids all over San Diego by partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego all summer with a goal of bringing awareness to their incredible programs. For many San Diego children, going back to school can be overwhelming. Not having the necessary school supplies or clothes can put an enormous amount of stress on parents and the 30,000 young people that Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego serves annually. This summer, the Club is working hard to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children who lack the basic necessities to go back to school by running a collection drive to fill 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school basics for those in need in our own communities. Your donation makes a difference for a child. For more information about how BGCGSD is changing lives, please visit the organization website at www.sdyouth.org. Patio Playhouse is also a partner of Live Well San Diego, San Diego Association of Community Theatres, the CSUSM Office of Community Engagement, and the San Diego Theatre Connection.

Tickets: Performances of Annie will play through June 30th. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm and all shows will be presented at Kit Carson Amphitheater, located at 100 Amphitheater Drive in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed and Choreographed by Diane Felthous. Produced by Victoria Silva-Davis. Music Direction by Becky Brooks. Produced by Special Arrangement with Music Theatre International.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Last year alone, Patio Playhouse adult and youth productions took home 10 different Aubrey Awards (awarded at an annual ceremony by the San Diego Association of Community Theatres) and was selected as the Community Organization of the Year by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce and Jaycees Christmas Parade Grand Marshall. Patio presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. This year, the season will include Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, and In the Heights, all partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.