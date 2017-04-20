“Path to Palomar” Inaugural Orientation & Tour

Adult students to experience college life and beyond at “Path to Palomar” college event. This is the first time an event on a college campus for many.

On Thursday evening, April 27, more than 200 students will attend the inaugural “Path to Palomar” college orientation and tour event presented by Education to Career Network of North San Diego County (ETCN).

Path to Palomar is designed for adult students who are currently enrolled or recently graduated from one of the five ETCN adult education programs in North San Diego County in Palomar College’s service area which include Escondido, Poway, Ramona, San Marcos, and Vista. Adults who are working towards their high school diploma or are taking adult or community education classes in outlying areas such as Borrego Springs, Warner Springs, and Julian are also invited to attend.

For many of these soon-to-be college co-eds, Path to Palomar will be their first time on a college campus.

“I’m really excited to visit Palomar’s nursing department and to see the campus,” said Robert, who is currently enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at Escondido Adult School. “When I was 17, I dropped out of high school and started working, so I figured my college days were long behind me,” he said. “Finding out what adult education programs have to offer is what gave me a second chance at a good career and going to college.”

ETCN’s adult education programs offer a wide variety of classes and career pathway programs with the primary goal of assisting adult students in career advancement, college preparation, workforce re-entry, and life enrichment. What’s more, many of the programs are offered at lower fees than most for-profit programs, and in some cases, offer classes free of charge. English as a Second Language classes and high school diploma programs are free programs offered through ETCN.

ETCN Leadership chair, Kathleen Porter, who is also the Director of Poway Adult School, says that each ETCN adult school offers courses and career pathway programs that cover a wide range of interests. Students can take one class, participate in a certification program or take a series of courses in a pathway that then transitions to Palomar College or on to a four-year university.

“Whatever their education or career goals, ETCN is here to help,” says Porter.

During the Path to Palomar event, students will start in the Palomar Student Union with a welcome from Palomar President, Dr. Joi Lin Blake, before heading out to tour their program area of interest. The featured program areas will be medical, business, computer/IT, and automotive. At the end of the evening, they will return to the Student Union for an opportunity to meet with Palomar counselors, financial aid reps, and other support services. Students will then be encouraged to meet with transition counselors at their respective adult schools, and if they’re ready, start planning their transition to Palomar in the Fall.

“Wow, I never thought I’d I say I’m going to college,” said Cheryl M., a mother of two college graduates, who will be attending next week’s college tour herself, as a graduate of Vista Adult School’s high school diploma program. “Now the hard part is deciding what I want to be when I grow up.”

For more information about ETCN and the Path to Palomar event, visit educationtocareer.net

About ETCN: The Education to Career Network’s overall goal is to assist adult students in career advancement, college preparation, workforce re-entry, and life enrichment. Whether students are interested in taking a single class to learn a new skill, enrolling in a series of classes to earn an industry certificate, or preparing to transfer to a university, ETCN can help prepare all students for the workforce and/or higher education.