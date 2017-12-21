 Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvements Phase II Construction Update

Update for December 21, 2017

Vista, CA …Construction is underway on the next phase of the Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvement Project. Crews will begin at Oceanview Drive and work toward Civic Center Drive. Sewer mains will be constructed first, then storm drain facilities and water lines, followed by the undergrounding of overhead utility lines. Surface improvements such as landscaping, sidewalks, and lighting will be completed during the final segment. Week of Dec 21 – South Santa Fe Avenue

Traffic control is in place for sewer line construction within the project area. It creates a safe work area on the western side of S. Santa Fe and still maintains two-way traffic on the east side. Parking has been removed.

Guajome Street will be closed between S. Santa Fe and Mercantile to provide an additional safety and working area for the contractor.

Pedestrians will be allowed to cross at Mercantile. No vehicle turns are allowed.

This current traffic control configuration will be in place for approximately 4 to 6 weeks.

In advance of sewer line trenching, utility companies will be marking their existing facilities throughout the work area, so that their locations can be verified.

The contractor plans to begin excavating south of Ocean View by Slick’s Liquor around the first week of January.

The construction is expected to be completed in March, 2020. The City will strive to minimize traffic impacts sometimes associated with construction. Thank you in advance for your patience as we work to improve the downtown core.